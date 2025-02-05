Is TextNow's free wireless plan actually free? Here's the deal
Free wireless has arrived.
Mobile virtual network operators — or MVNOs — have evolved a lot over the last five years, but one thing we haven't seen much of is truly free wireless. The T-Mobile-driven operator TextNow is attempting to change all of that, offering ad-supported wireless that gives you great coverage and doesn't cost a cent. So what's the catch? How does this free plan work, and is it worth it? Let's break it down and see if TextNow is going to be the right choice for you.
Get nationwide wireless for free with the Essential Data plan at TextNow
TextNow is a unique MVNO carrier that utilizes T-Mobile's network and the occasional ad to bring you unlimited wireless that's actually free. All you need to do is download the app and order the SIM card (a single $4.99 payment) and your phone bill will drop to $0 per month indefinitely.
Just like your favorite streaming services, the wireless carrier operates by showing you the occasional ad in the TextNow app. These generally appear in the form of a small banner at the top of your screen that doesn't disrupt your wireless usage. Through these ads, TextNow is able to offer wireless service that's completely free every month, and all you need to do is pay for the SIM card ($4.99 with free shipping). There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide you don't like the service, and there's no pesky credit check or contract to worry about if you do decide to quit.
As a foundation, the Free Essential Data plan gives you unlimited talk and text, plus unlimited data for essential apps like Maps, email, and rideshare. If you need more data for other Android apps, you can easily add an hour of high-speed data for only $0.99, or a full 24 hours for $4.99. The paid data pass options also come with free roaming in Mexico and Canada. All of these passes can be added directly to your account in the TextNow app, and once your time allotments are up, the service will just revert to the Free Essential Data plan. It's that simple.
So yes, if you're a heavy data user or you need regular access to a bunch of social apps, you should probably skip TextNow and sign up for one of the best unlimited plans. But for folks who are on a budget, trying to cut back on phone usage, or simply looking for a no-hassle wireless solution, TextNow can be a really great (and free) option.
