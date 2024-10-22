Black Friday Samsung deals 2024 — early deals and how to prepare for the big sales

The Black Friday sales will be here before you know it, and if you were hoping to shop for some sweet Samsung deals this holiday season, there's no time like the present to prepare. I created this guide to be a one-stop shop for all things Samsung during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, regardless of whether you're looking for a premium smart TV, external hard drive, or Galaxy phone.

We'll start off with a selection of early deals on Samsung Galaxy devices before diving into an FAQ full of helpful shopping advice. After all, the company just launched its sitewide Samsung Week sale, and if you're lucky, you might get some of your holiday shopping wrapped up today.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $242.61 at Amazon Our top recommendation for the best Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 features a durable construction with upgraded heart rate and GPS tracking, four years of guaranteed Wear OS upgrades, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Grab the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a record-smashing 19% discount!

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD: $284.99 $149.99 at Samsung Do you want to keep all of your most important files as safe as possible? This External SSD is compact, ultra-durable, and gives you up to 2TB of space for storage. Pick one up directly from the source and you'll score an epic 47% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $719.99 at Best Buy Currently $80 off at Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a versatile flagship with a vibrant AMOLED display, Snapdragon performance, and seven years of guaranteed software and security updates. And yes, you'll also get all of those fancy Galaxy AI features that Samsung is always bragging about.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,719.99, or up to $1,200 off with trade-in at Samsung Even in the prestigious world of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 stands out as an absolute beast. You get two glorious 120Hz displays, plus the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and loads of AI-driven software features. The problem is that the phone is also extremely expensive. Fortunately, if you buy the unlocked 512GB model from Samsung during its early Black Friday sale, you'll get a straight $300 discount. If you choose to trade in a device instead, you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,200 in savings.

Samsung 65" Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV: $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung It's no secret that Samsung makes great smart TVs, and the QN90C is no exception, coming complete with innovative features like 100% Color Volume, Object Tracking Sound technology, and AI-powered 4K upscaling so all of your content looks as good as possible. To make the prospect even sweeter, Samsung is dropping $1,100 off the 65-inch model for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $504.99 at Amazon The new Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a rugged, eye-catching design with snappy Exynos performance, outstanding battery life, and a bounty of ultra-accurate health and fitness tracking metrics. The watch's main barrier to entry is its price, which is why I'm excited to see Amazon knock the price of the Ultra down to $504.99. That's the cheapest that it's ever been!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi) 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy If you were waiting for the right time to buy 2023's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, this might be it. Now that Samsung's S10 series is out, Best Buy is slashing $300 off the premium Android tablet, which means you can enjoy the massive 120Hz display, premium laptop-like performance, and stellar battery life for well under the retail price.

FAQ

Which retailer has the best Black Friday Samsung deals?

It depends on what you're looking for! Pretty much every retailer under the sun will be launching holiday sales as we approach Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, so you'll want to be vigilant and look around before committing to one retailer (or you could simply bookmark Androidcentral.com for comprehensive deal coverage).

That being said, if you are hoping to buy unlocked Samsung devices, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will probably be your best bet. If you're willing to make a trade-in or update your wireless service, consider checking with your phone carrier or Samsung itself to see what offers are available.

Should I shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The biggest discounts on devices such as smartphones, TVs, and video game consoles usually go live on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday is typically a better time to purchase smaller items like accessories and smart home tech. With that being said, some devices will sell out before Monday hits, so don't wait to buy if something catches your eye.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When will Black Friday sales start?

Although no retailers are naming it as such, the Black Friday sales have pretty much already begun. In the coming days, you'll see retailers across the web launching sales to get shoppers ready for the holiday season — the big question is whether these offers will improve as we near November 29th. Needless to say, if you're looking for a Samsung deal this holiday season, bookmark this page: I'll keep updating this guide with new offers as they go live.

What Samsung deals can I expect during Black Friday?

If Amazon's recent Prime Day sale (aka Big Deal Days) is any indication, you can expect the return of record-breaking discounts on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and the latest lineup of Samsung smartwatches. Samsung smart TVs are also likely to receive some major discounts, and if we're lucky, we might see the first batch of price drops on the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Tab S10 series of tablets.