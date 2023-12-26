Amazon's Boxing Day sale is LIVE — here are the five tech deals you cannot miss

2. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Omni Series TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has been selling affordable 4K TVs for years, but this Boxing Day deal is truly next level. Right now you can snag a 55-inch 4K UHD Omni Series Fire TV for 45% off, a historic discount that brings the price of the TV down to just $299.99.

This Fire TV boasts stunning 4K Ultra HD picture with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. It also comes with three HDMI ports and, of course, instant access to all your favorite streaming services.

