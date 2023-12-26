Amazon's Boxing Day sale is LIVE — here are the five tech deals you cannot miss
Get out those new gift cards, it's deal time.
Boxing Day typically boasts some of the best tech deals this side of Black Friday, and looking at Amazon's current offerings, it appears that this year's sale event will be no exception. As Android Central's resident deal expert, I've decided to gather five of my favorite Amazon Boxing Day deals below, from flagship phones to tablets and everything in between.
I'm talking about offers like 45% off the 55-inch 4K Omni Series smart TV and a sweet $200 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro, our top pick for the best Android phones of 2023. Planning out your New Year's resolution? Map out those fitness goals and save some cash with $30 off the new Fitbit Charge 6. So yes, Christmas is over, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a sweet new gadget today.
1. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB:
$999 $799 at Amazon
The Pixel 8 Pro boasts the power of the Google Tensor G3 chipset, plus some handy AI-powered software features and years of software support. You can currently grab the unlocked 128GB phone for $799, which is the same discounted price it had during Black Friday!
Price check: Best Buy - $799 | Walmart - $895
2. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Omni Series TV:
$549.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Amazon has been selling affordable 4K TVs for years, but this Boxing Day deal is truly next level. Right now you can snag a 55-inch 4K UHD Omni Series Fire TV for 45% off, a historic discount that brings the price of the TV down to just $299.99.
This Fire TV boasts stunning 4K Ultra HD picture with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. It also comes with three HDMI ports and, of course, instant access to all your favorite streaming services.
Price check: N/A
3. Fitbit Charge 6:
$159.95 $129.95 at Amazon
We're nearing January 1st, which means it's time to finalize all those New Year's resolutions. If yours involve a new fitness regimen, consider the Fitbit Charge 6, which is currently just $129.95 at Amazon. A $30 discount may not seem like a lot, but keep in mind that the fitness tracker just hit store shelves back in October, and this is the cheapest that it's ever been.
Price check: Best Buy - $159.95
4. Sony WH-1000XM5:
$399.99 $328 at Amazon
Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy, Sony's WH-1000XM5 boast highly-customizable sound profiles, truly extraordinary active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Head to Amazon during their Boxing Day sale and you can grab a pair for $328, which is the cheapest that the headphones have ever been through the retailer.
Note: this Amazon discount is great, but I just noticed that Walmart is selling the XM5 for $310, which is an even better deal.
Price check: Best Buy - $349.99 | Walmart - $309.99 (+)
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB:
$279.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Our absolute favorite cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 is all about bang for the buck, with a durable aluminum build, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an excellent 7,040mAh battery. The versatile slab becomes an even more-appealing prospect when your pair the 64GB model with a whopping 43% discount during Amazon's Boxing Day sale.
Price check: Best Buy - $159.99 | Walmart - $179
