Amazon will now give you $250 to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — here's the deal

Prime Day 2024 is still a couple of weeks away, but Amazon has just dropped a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal that might top whatever that upcoming sale has to offer. Grab the unlocked 256GB S24 Ultra today and you'll receive a FREE $250 Amazon gift card, no strings attached and no trade-in required.

That being said, if you do have an old phone to trade in, Amazon is also offering up to $240 of trade-in credit in the form of an additional gift card, which means you could potentially leave this transaction with almost $500 in hand. That amount of cash could go a long way when the best Prime Day deals go live next month.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99, plus FREE $250 gift card at Amazon The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones on the market today, coming complete with the superbly-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display (with built-in stylus), and all of the cutting-edge AI features you could ever hope for. You also get seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed, the longest software support of any Samsung phone to date. The biggest problem that we had with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its price, which is why we're stoked to see Amazon offer a free $250 gift card with every purchase of the unlocked phone.

✅Recommended if: you want an outstanding smartphone without waiting for Prime Day; you like to buy your phones unlocked; you look for camera technology, cutting-edge features, or big displays on your smartphones.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait for the Prime Day phone deals to go live on July 16th; you're interested in foldable phones.

The flagship Galaxy S24 series is still relatively new — just under six months old — but it's worth mentioning that Samsung's next big device reveal is scheduled for July 10th. Rumors and leaks have suggested that Summer Unpacked 2024 is going to give us a first look at Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, so if you're interested in that technology, it might be worth waiting to see what the event has in store.