A peek into what Samsung's summer Unpacked lineup might look like

What you need to know

A supposed "reliable" list of Samsung products has leaked as the tipster states they could launch within the "near future."

Among the devices are the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and the recently rumored Watch 7 FE.

The Watch 7 FE was recently spotted going through the FCC while the Galaxy Ring had its potential price and subscription information leaked.

A "reliable list" has reportedly leaked, detailing what consumers could expect from Samsung soon and later this summer.

According to Evan Blass on X, the Korean OEM is preparing to pack these hot months with eight new product launches (via Android Police). The list mentions items like the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's next wave of TWS (true wireless earbuds) for 2024. Next, the list slides into other devices we've been keeping our eyes on, such as the Galaxy Ring.

Then, three upcoming Samsung smartwatches are listed: the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra, and the Watch 7 FE.

We have roughly two months until Samsung is expected to debut many of these new Galaxy devices. Considering the range of products this list covers, the company's summer Unpacked could be quite stacked this year.

Blass briefly mentioned the Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Book 4 Edge Pro; however, those laptops have already launched.

According to a reliable list, these are the only notable SS products on deck in the near future:Galaxy Book4 EdgeGalaxy Book4 Edge ProGalaxy Buds3Galaxy Buds3 ProGalaxy RingGalaxy Watch FEGalaxy Watch7Galaxy Watch7 UltraQ6/B6

Samsung has no shortage of heavy-hitting devices, especially with its highly anticipated Galaxy Ring. Most recently, the device had its supposed price leaked, which pits it in a $300 to $350 range, similar to the Oura Ring 3. That same rumor came with speculation that Samsung could kickstart a subscription service for its Health app, which might be "under $10."

The Galaxy Ring is also rumored to arrive in several American ring sizes, ranging from 5 to 13.

A Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra was rumored earlier in May, pushing us to expect a larger display and a better battery life. The device will supposedly arrive with a 578mAh battery, but more specifics are still unknown. Additionally, a cheaper Galaxy Watch 7 FE was reportedly discovered passing through the FCC.

Aside from these devices, there are the foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, which we're expecting this summer. Samsung typically waits for its second Unpacked to reveal such devices, so those will likely be the headliners. The company is expected to host its event on July 10 in Paris, France.