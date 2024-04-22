A Galaxy Ring leak hints at different sizing options

What you need to know

The latest Galaxy Ring leak claims to have spotted several model numbers for the product, indicative of several sizes Samsung plans to provide.

The discovery highlights the existence of eight model numbers, with speculation that a ninth could be available on launch.

The Galaxy Ring is rumored to feature American ring sizes ranging from 5 to 13.

A new leak claims to shed light on the existence of several Galaxy Ring sizes for consumers later this year.

According to GalaxyClub (Dutch), Samsung's first smart ring could arrive in nine sizes as the device's model numbers appear (via SamMobile). An initial discovery showed that the Galaxy Ring will be placed under Samsung's new "Q" series for model identification. As such, the following model numbers echo that moniker.

SM-Q500

SM-Q501

SM-Q502

SM-Q505

SM-Q506

SM-Q507

SM-Q508

SM-Q509

There will apparently be nine ring sizes, although the publication's digging only unearthed eight Galaxy Ring models. Supposedly, the Galaxy Ring will "correspond" with American ring sizes when it hits the market, which would mean the device would range from size 5 to size 13. That range encompasses nine sizes, so we may see one more during the launch.

Speculation states the ninth model number would feature the "SM-Q503" or "SM-Q504" model numbers.

Additionally, the Galaxy Ring's model numbers are seemingly listed in order of smallest (SM-Q500) to largest (SM-Q509).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Galaxy Ring development was reported to begin in May as a previous rumor suggests Samsung plans to produce 400,000 units in time for launch. The size of the Galaxy Ring could cause Samsung to have "no shortage" of parts, meaning it might be flexible enough to meet demand if the market dictates.

Samsung's appearance at MWC 2024 with its smart ring confirmed that it will debut in platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black finishes. Following a Samsung executive's deleted LinkedIn post, there is an expectation that the company will unveil the Galaxy Ring during the second half of 2024. This could line up perfectly with the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event, which could take place on July 10 in Pairs, France.