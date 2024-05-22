Galaxy Ring's price could compete with Oura as a subscription plan gets rumored

What you need to know

Rumors surface, regarding the Galaxy Ring's supposed $300 to $350 price range in the U.S.

The tipster on X then claimed that Samsung is looking at bringing a subscription service to the Samsung Health app for "under $10."

The Galaxy Ring is expected to come in a wide range of American ring sizes, potentially from 5 to 13 and with a rumored 10-day battery life.

Speculation suggests Samsung could price its smart ring similarly to Oura's, alongside a rumored subscription service.

According to Yogesh Brar on X, Samsung may price the Galaxy Ring anywhere between $300 and $350 in the U.S. (via Android Authority). Notably, this supposed pricing range is similar to how Oura prices its smart ring. Brar adds that Samsung's version could see a ₹35,000 price tag in India.

However, a discussion between the tipster and the publication unearthed the possibility of a subscription service for the Ring. Citing unnamed sources, Brar reportedly stated that the Galaxy Ring "could" come with a monthly subscription service priced "under $10."

It's worth remembering that Oura's monthly plan for its app sits at $5.99.

Samsung Galaxy Ring as of now is priced at Rs 35k in India.US price in the $300-350 rangePretty expensive piece of tech..May 22, 2024

The subscription service idea isn't entirely new, as the publication highlights an interview between CNBC and Samsung's Dr. Hon Pak. During the interview, the Korean OEM's Head of Digital Health mentioned there was "consideration" behind a service for the Samsung Health app.

Pak did not get into specifics but did mention that improvements to the app's insights and capabilities were needed before a service could occur.

There's a possibility that the supposed pricing "range" for the Galaxy Ring could involve a leak from April. Last month, the device's various model identification numbers appeared, pointing toward its many ring sizes. Eight identifiers were leaked alongside word that Samsung was basing its Galaxy Ring off American ring sizes. The device could launch with sizes ranging from 5 to 13.

The company's MWC 2024 appearance highlighted the Galaxy Ring and its platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black finishes. There were also rumors that Samsung could pack enough battery into the device for nearly 10 days. That would beat the Oura Ring 3, which is estimated to last a week.

Samsung's usual summer Unpacked event could occur even earlier this year on July 10 in Paris, France.