The Tab M8 doesn't have the fastest hardware, but if you are in the market for a budget tablet, it does have a lot to offer. The 8-inch Full HD IPS panel is particularly great in this segment, and you get decent sound out of the Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, there's a 3.5mm jack, and the tablet offers 18 hours of battery life via the 5100mAh battery.

Looking to pick up a budget Android tablet for Black Friday ? Lenovo has you covered. The manufacturer's budget Tab M8 FHD is now on sale for $98 , $42 off its retail price.

The Tab M8 FHD combines a decent 8-inch Full HD screen with a Helio P22T chipset that holds up fine for day-to-day use. There's also 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth 5.0, and great battery life.

The MediaTek Helio P22T chipset is decent enough in this category, and you won't see a lot of lag for most day-to-day tasks. The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and you get the ability to extend storage by up to 2TB by picking up a MicroSD card.

It has Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and the only downside is that it's still based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Tab M8 is unlikely to get any updates, but if you just want a budget tablet to stream videos and browse the web, it is a solid choice — particularly when you factor in just how much it costs.

So if you don't want to spend too much money on an Android tablet, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD is a great choice at just $98. Make sure you get your hands on the tablet before it sells out.