I use a lot of phones and see a lot of phone deals throughout the year. The only one I can unreservedly recommend during the 2019 Black Friday season is the $299 Pixel 3a, or the $379 Pixel 3a XL.

Yes, the $549 OnePlus 7 Pro is compelling, as is the $549 Galaxy S10e, but even discounted, those are too expensive for many people. At $299, the Pixel 3a is an impulse purchase, something you're likely willing to try on yourself or a loved one without too much hesitation.

Here's why.

Insane Value Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL We've been waiting for this one to come, and it's finally here. Treat yourself to Google's Pixel 3a or 3a XL and save $100 right now. At this price, you won't find a better camera on a smartphone. From $299 See at Amazon

Unlike the Pixel 4, which pushes the envelope in many ways and fails in most, the Pixel 3a is a good old-fashioned budget smartphone that just gets the job done. It's made of hardened plastic that won't break when you drop it, and its processor doesn't push the envelope of speed and efficiency.

And yet when you use it, you forget about all of that. That plastic actually looks nicer than the metal used on other Pixel phones, especially in the Purple-ish color that I've grown to love, and that mid-range processor keeps things super fluid and maintains excellent battery life.