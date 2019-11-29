Buying a cheap Android phone can be a tricky task. Finding that balance of not spending a lot of money without buying a piece of junk is not an easy one, but during shopping seasons like Black Friday, it's made quite a bit easier. A prime example of this is the Moto G7. Typically sold for $300, the phone's down to a mere $180 for a limited time. The G7 has been a solid purchase throughout the year, but with such a substantial discount, it's now one of the best deals in Android you can get. For anyone with a max budget of $200 that wants a reliable Android phone, the Moto G7 is the way to go.

Growing up in a family that was all about being thrifty with money, Motorola's G-series ended up being a household favorite. These phones have built up an impressive reputation for offering quality handsets on the cheap, and the Moto G7 is a further continuation of that very idea. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

Amazon's Fire Tablet is the one Black Friday purchase you NEED to make! Taking one look at the G7, it's easy to see that one of its strongest aspects is its display. It measures in at 6.2-inches with a resolution of 2270 x 1080, meaning that all of your apps, games, movies, and more will look crisp and colorful. It also has slim bezels all around, including a tiny waterdrop notch at the top of the screen that looks rather attractive. Flipping the phone around, you'll find a duo of rear cameras — including a 12MP primary camera and 5MP depth camera to help you get the best-looking portrait shots possible. Photos taken on the G7 can't quite compare to what you'll get from more expensive phones like the Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10, but they look plenty good enough for sharing on apps like Twitter and Instagram. For most folks, myself included, that's about the extent of sharing my pictures get.

Inside the Moto G7, you'll find everything you need for an enjoyable day-to-day experience using the phone. There's an octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery that's more than enough to get you through a full day of use per charge. There's also 64GB of internal storage, and should you find yourself needing more space, you can expand that up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of those components are important, but one of my favorite parts of Motorola phones has been the software experience. The Moto G7 ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box, and it's set up with a clean UI that's easy to navigate without any unwanted bloat. The real draw for me, at least, is all of the extra goodies Motorola sprinkles in. Moto Display is Motorola's take on an ambient display, allowing the display to pulse on whenever a notification comes in. You can quickly interact with the notification or dismiss it without having to power on the whole display, and the implementation of the whole thing is just so sleek and well-thought-out. Then there's Moto Actions, allowing you to move the G7 in a chopping motion to turn on the flashlight or twist it back and forth to open the camera app. As silly as those may sound, they're some of my favorite gestures of any phone I've ever used. Not to mention, the G7 also has hands-free Alexa (allowing you to say "Alexa" at any time to talk to the digital assistant) and works on all major U.S. carriers without a hitch. This deal on the Moto G7 won't be around for long, so be sure to act fast. We think it's a great purchase during the rest of the year at $300, but if you normally can't afford that or just like making sure you get the best deal possible, you really can't pass this up.