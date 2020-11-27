TP-Link's Archer AX6000 has a ton of wireless capacity thanks to fast Wi-Fi 6 and eight Ethernet connections. It's even ready for a fast wired network with a 2.5Gbps WAN port.

Black Friday is the right time to get your hands on and your devices connected to one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for $50 less than normal. Wi-Fi 6 can be a great upgrade to your home network and this router has plenty of speed for even heavy users. Whether you're already using Wi-Fi 6 capable devices or just want to be ready for a gigabit internet upgrade, the TP-Link Archer AX6000 is a great deal.

Black Friday smart home deals have made it easy to get your whole home connected with a ton of accessories that depend on a solid Wi-Fi backbone. TP-Links Archer AX6000 has plenty of capacity for just about anything you can throw at it thanks to a fast Wi-Fi 6 setup capable of 1148 Mbps at 2.4GHz and 4804 Mbps. You can also connect up to eight wired devices thanks to eight gigabit Ethernet ports.

TP-Link also includes its HomeCare software that improves security with antivirus protection as well as port intrusion. HomeCare also includes parental controls with profiles, content filtering, and even scheduling so you can make sure your students are focusing on their work even as they study from home. Finally, HomeCare includes QoS by application so your important programs will stay as fast as possible even on different devices.

Eight antennas and Wi-Fi 6 helps the router cover even a large home with strong and fast Wi-Fi connectivity. You also get a USB 3.0 port as well as USB-C making it super easy to connect storage to your router for easy network sharing.