On the other hand, just about every phone sold today supports 18W Power Delivery charging, and my favorite 18W charger is at its lowest price ever this Black Friday .

There are tons of phone sales and laptop sales and sales of every kind under the sun, but none of this tech will do you any good if it dies while you're charger-less in the big, bad world. Most folks focus on getting the most powerful charger they can, but when it comes to charging your phone, I have to tell you that the most important spec isn't speed, it's the size. Some phones might support super-fast charging like the Note 10+'s 45W or the OnePlus's 30W Warp Charge, but those require particular chargers and specific cables.

18W chargers don't get much smaller than this, and for topping off my phones, power banks, or headphones in a hurry, this pocket-friendly charger is absolutely perfect.

I spend a lot of time at Walt Disney World, where outlets are a hot commodity and often a mix between Operation and Pin the Tail on the Donkey. Plugs tend to be in awkward places that don't have much wiggle room, such as hiding under a weatherproof cover in a tree stump or between tables at a restaurant. If your charger doesn't fit in the gap, it's game over for your dying battery.

AUKEY's PA-Y18 charger is barely larger than a quarter in any dimension, and the prongs fold in for easier stow-and-go carrying. Since the prongs are centered on the back of the charger, it can't block the adjacent ports on a power strip or wall outlet, nor will the charger get tipped out of the wall the way bigger, bulkier chargers tend to. AUKEY uses GaN tech to get an 18W charger into a footprint this small while still keeping things lightweight.

18W is the max charging speed for most new phones, including the Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11, and almost all phones work with USB-C Poer Delivery except for OnePlus, who just had to be special. Also, just about all power banks with USB-C support Power Delivery charging, meaning that this little charger can help recharge your power bank or your phone depending on which is closer to death at the moment. More headphones are getting USB Power Delivery charging so that they can get quick top-offs that give you 2-5 hours of listening off a 10-minute charge.

This charger even fits in my super-small ladies' jeans pockets, so there's really no reason not to keep it on your person for a quick top-off whenever/wherever you happen to be. Power banks are heavy, but this charger is tiny and light and easy to keep on hand, so get one and never be caught powerless again!