Out of all the headsets that I've had the privileged of trying or owning, I don't think it's an understatement to say that the Astro A50 is one of the very best.
Astro makes top-of-the-line gaming peripherals and stands toe-to-toe with its competitors like Razer and Turtle Beach. I've had a few Razer headsets of my own, and while I adore my Razer Kraken X, I don't think anything's as good as the Astro A50. After just trying it out one time, I was hooked. It's hard to find comfortable headsets with my glasses. Many of them tend to put too much pressure on the sides of my head or weigh too much and end of giving me a headache. I liked the Razer Kraken X because it solved these problems for me. I never imagined that the Astro A50 could solve these as well considering it looks a bit bulky, but it does.
Astro A50 Wireless Headset
Get crystal-clear 7.1 surround sound with the Astro A50 wireless headset. This beast includes a charging base station and can last up to 15+ hours on a single charge. Its comfort and quality is incomparable, so don't miss out on this deal.
$239.99
$299.99 $60 off
Once you try it on for yourself, you'll understand why it earned the title of Best PC Gaming Headset from us this year. And it makes for a stellar PS4 headset as well. It's usually a hefty $300, making it a difficult sell to people who want something a bit less expensive. It's still set you back a chunk of money today, but it's much more in-line with prices of other wireless headsets today. And with the extra $60 you're saving, you can probably go and buy a couple of games on sale to go with your brand new headset.
You can buy the 2017 model of this headset for about $30 less than the 2019 model, but it's worth the extra money for the 2019 model because it has improved audio drivers. Other than that, there isn't a huge difference between the two. When it comes to audio, you shouldn't give your ears anything less than the best.
