Out of all the headsets that I've had the privileged of trying or owning, I don't think it's an understatement to say that the Astro A50 is one of the very best.

Astro makes top-of-the-line gaming peripherals and stands toe-to-toe with its competitors like Razer and Turtle Beach. I've had a few Razer headsets of my own, and while I adore my Razer Kraken X, I don't think anything's as good as the Astro A50. After just trying it out one time, I was hooked. It's hard to find comfortable headsets with my glasses. Many of them tend to put too much pressure on the sides of my head or weigh too much and end of giving me a headache. I liked the Razer Kraken X because it solved these problems for me. I never imagined that the Astro A50 could solve these as well considering it looks a bit bulky, but it does.