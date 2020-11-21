Ahead of Black Friday, Nomad has kicked off a sitewide sale that takes 30% off pretty much everything, from phone cases and wireless chargers to smartwatch bands and wallets. As well as the 30% Black Friday saving, Nomad is also offering huge savings of up to 85% on items in its outlet with prices as low as $5. Nomad's shipping per order starts at $6.95 so you'll want to take that into account when ordering.

Sitewide savings Nomad Black Friday Sale The company sells tons of cases, chargers, cables, and more for a variety of devices so be sure to check them out and stock up! All of its products are super-premium, but this limited-time sale means you don't have to pay premium prices. 30% off See at Nomad

While most of Nomad's accessories are made for Apple gear like Apple Watch bands, Lightning cables, iPhone, iPad, and AirPods cases, there are several items that would work great with other devices like wireless chargers, USB-C cables, Google Pixel cases, and more so it's well worth a look no matter what platform you're rocking.

Some of its cases are designed with cutouts so you can also use one of Moment's photography lenses with your phone and enhance your mobile photography by a mile. The 30% discount is applied to all of them allowing for prices starting as low as $15.

There are some pretty interesting accessories at Nomad such as the Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger that's now down to $69.95. It's designed to fit in the designated charging dock of the Tesla Model 3, though Nomad has plenty of other wireless chargers as well like the Base Station Pro that can charge three devices at once. That's probably the best pick in the sale considering our Base Station Pro review called it the "AirPower you didn't know you needed".

Nomad's Universal Cable is another stellar pick, and a unique one at that. It features USB-C, micro USB, and Lightning connectors so you can charge iOS or Android devices with it (and more). The discount saves you $12 off its regular price.