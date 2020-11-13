I had the opportunity to use a lot of stellar Android devices throughout the year, ranging from top-of-the-line flagships to more affordable budget options. Among all of the ones I tested, the Motorola Edge stuck out as something special. It has a stunning design, is incredibly fast, and is now on sale for 43% off thanks to early Black Friday savings.

You normally have to spend $700 to get your hands on the Edge, and while that's a fair price considering everything it brings to the table, it's since been outdone by fierce competition from Samsung and Google. With this new sale, however, you can buy the Motorola Edge for just $400.

In other words, it's one of the best Android phone deals you'll see throughout all of Black Friday.

Don't miss this : Motorola Edge | $300 off at Amazon There were a lot of excellent Android phones released in 2020, one of which is the Motorola Edge. This biggest thing holding the phone back when it launched was its price, but for Black Friday, that's no longer an issue. You can currently get a massive 43% discount on the Edge, bringing it down to a mere $400. If you want a high-end handset at a very reasonable price, you can't do much better than this. $400 at Amazon

If you aren't familiar with the Motorola Edge, here's a quick recap on what makes it so great. It all starts with the phone's design, with the focal point being its display. The edges of the display flow over the sides like a waterfall, making it look like you're holding and interacting with nothing but the screen. From movies, games, and even simple apps like Twitter, it makes all of these experiences downright mesmerizing.

The specs of the display are also quite impressive. It's a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In other words, colors are vibrant, everything is perfectly sharp, and all of your swiping/scrolling is met with excellent fluidity.

Powering the Motorola Edge is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which allows for snappy performance and great efficiency. Paired with a large 4,500 mAh battery, the Motorola Edge is a phone you can easily use for two days on a single charge. Rounding out the experience is a 64MP primary camera with three extra sensors, dual stereo speakers, clean software, and compatibility for all U.S. carriers.

The Motorola Edge is one of those phones that slipped between the cracks for a lot of people, but if you're shopping for a new handset this holiday season, it's one of the best ones you can get. I'd happily pay $700 for it, so the fact that it can be yours for just $400 is kind of mind-blowing.