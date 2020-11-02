You're probably spending much more time at home than usual right now so it might be the exact right time to upgrade your smart home gear. This one-day sale on Eufy Security products at Amazon is giving you the opportunity to do just that while making a solid saving, too. The promotion is a part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale and features video doorbells and home security cameras from the Anker sub-brand with as much as 30% off their regular prices making these smart home deals too good to miss.

You can equip your home with a smart video doorbell via this sale with prices from just $79.99. Available in either wired or battery-powered configurations, the Eufy doorbells offer a 1080p HD view of your front door, two-way audio, Alexa support, and a free wireless chime.

Another standout deal is the recently-released Eufy Security 2K indoor camera which is down to $27.99 — its best price yet at Amazon. It's got a 2K resolution, on-device AI that can differentiate between humans and pets for smarter recordings, Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit support, and more.

For some coverage outside, check out the deals on the weatherproof EufyCam 2 cameras and add-on cameras. The 1080p cameras feature an IP67 rating and a 365-day battery life so they can be used outdoors all year round. They also have night vision, Alexa support, and 16GB of internal storage meaning there's no expensive monthly subscription required.