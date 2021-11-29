The best Cyber Monday NAS deals are now live, and while you'll find a few enclosures made by QNAP and TerraMaster, the Synology models are all sold out. Thankfully, a new deal that just went live sees an enticing $100 discount for the DiskStation DS420+.

The DiskStation DS420+ is a 4-bay version of the magnificent DS220+, and it comes with the same hardware features. So you can use it for Plex 4K streaming and backing up your photos and videos, and because you get two additional drives, it holds up to a staggering 64TB of storage.

The DS420+ retails for $500, and for Cyber Monday it is now available for $400. The deal is only valid at B&H, and given how fast Synology enclosures have sold out over the last three days, I don't see this particular listing staying up for long.

So if you missed out on getting your hands on the DS220+ or DS920+, there's now another chance to pick up one of the best NAS for home use.

Synology DiskStation DS420+ With four drive bays and robust internal hardware, the DS420+ is a stellar overall choice if you're in the market for a home server for storing your data and building a Plex media library. It comes with 2GB of RAM out of the box, has all the software features you need, and is a deal that you can't miss for Cyber Monday. $400 at B&H

The software feature-set is what differentiates Synology's servers from its rivals, and the DS420+ gives you an exhaustive list of utilities for everything from media streaming to office-related use cases. Like I said before, this is a limited-time deal that won't stay up for long, so if you're interested in a new NAS enclosure, now is the time to pick up the DS420+ for $400.