True wireless earbuds have been one of the most convenient additions to my life in 2019, and Jabra's Elite Active 65t earbuds are some of the most highly regarded in the category. They're feature-packed, stylish, long-lasting, and available in a number of different colors. Of course, they sound great, too. The Elite Actives are already a good deal at their regular price of $190, especially when compared to more expensive options like AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds, but over Black Friday weekend, you can save $50 for an even better value at just $139.99.

The Elite Active 65t earbuds really are the complete package. It all starts with the sound quality, of course, and Jabra nailed the audio in the 65t; they sound great for everything from hip hop to EDM, rock and metal, and even podcasts. You also get three different sizes of eartips in the box, letting you get the perfect fit for your ears. Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time

You also enjoy great battery life, with five hours of playback from the 65t's internal batteries, and enough for two extra charges from the carrying case; just 15 minutes in the case will have the Elite Actives good for another hour of listening. The case is also fairly compact, making it easy to tuck it into your pocket for quick access. Jabra's Hearthrough mode also filters in surrounding audio, letting you be more aware of your environment — which is especially handy since the Elite Actives are meant for sports and exercise. They're IP56 water-resistant, protecting the earbuds from both rain and sweat (along with dust), and you can use Amazon Alexa for voice controls while you run. The Elite Active 65t earbuds are a great deal at their regular price, but the great deals didn't end with Black Friday. You can still grab these great true wireless earbuds for $50 off at just $139.99 — at that price, they're an absolute steal.