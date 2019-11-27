Dell's Inspiron 22 3000 touch display all-in-one computer is down to $599.99 through the Dell website. That's $200 off what it regularly sells for. The sale is part of Dell's ongoing Black Friday deals, which include big savings on laptops, monitors, and other Dell products. If an all-in-one isn't what you're looking for, check out the full list of deals because there are tons of savings to be had.

Do it all Inspiron 22 3000 Touch All-in-One You'll get a 21.5-inch 1080p IPS touch display and a Dell KM636 wireless keyboard and mouse. The specs include a Core i5-8265U 3.9GHz processor, 8GB RAM, integrated graphics, 1TB hard drive, and Windows 10 Home. $599.99 $799.99 $200 off See at Dell

If you want the sort of computer that will not only be an upgrade in speed and power but also comes with everything you need already setup so you don't have to work at it, this is the way to go. Not only do you get the computer packed inside a beautiful touchscreen, you also get Dell's KM636 wireless keyboard and mouse. You don't have to buy a bunch of different parts or accessories. Make this one order and you'll be online and working in no time.

The first thing you'll see is the beautiful 1080p 21.5-inch display. It uses an IPS panel with anti-glare and narrow borders for a great immersive feeling. It has wide viewing angles and superior color accuracy. Plus, it's a touchscreen, which just adds to the convenience and functionality.

The computer's specifications include an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U 3.9GHz processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, integrated graphics, and Windows 10 Home. The connectivity options include three USB 3.1 ports, a universal audio jack, an Ethernet port, and one HDMI port. There's also a USB 2.0 port on the back and an SD card reader on the side.

Some of the special features include Dell Cinema, which helps make your computer as vibrant and stutter-free as possible while watching movies, Dell Mobile Connect for pairing your mobile device with the machine, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

You'll also get a one-year subscription to McAfee security software and a one-year warranty from Dell.

