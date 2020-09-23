Online shopping is going to be a big deal during this year's Black Friday sales, and you'll want to use a retailer like Home Depot that already has a lot of experience in online sales. In the past, I have generally considered Home Depot to be one of the better kept secrets on Black Friday. It's not nearly as gigantic a retailer as some of the others that participate in the sales holiday, but it usually has a very similar selection especially when it comes to the big ticket items.

Home Depot's online store is as robust as anyone's, and it is of course one of the best places to shop for tools, gardening supplies, and other essentials you need to improve your home.

Where is the Black Friday Home Depot ad?

The Home Depot ad will drop sometime in late October or early November. Along with the ad will come the exact hours for Home Depot's Black Friday shopping.

Earlier in September, Home Depot published a blog post detailing how this year's Black Friday would go. For one thing, the savings will not be limited to just that one big day. The deals will be available starting in early November and lasting through December. This includes both in store and online shopping. Home Depot will also offer free shipping on over a million items, including the normal things you're shopping for on Black Friday and other items like fresh trees.

What are Home Depot's Black Friday hours?

In the past, "Black Friday" has been doing a little sneaky sneak and creeping into Thanksgiving Day. This year, however, most retailers have said they will close down for Thanksgiving Day to give their essential workers a day off to spend with family. Home Depot has always done this. So just consider them a trendsetter. The online store will still be available, and many of the deals will be live long before the big day.

If you plan on going in store to Home Depot, plan for regular store hours the day of. You can also download the Home Depot mobile app. The company plans to release a sneak peak at deals in November through the app before they go live online. Plus, it has a Product Locator feature that can help you find exactly what you're looking for in your local store.

Information is scarce at the moment, but we will update this with everything you need to know about Home Depot and its Black Friday sales as it becomes available.