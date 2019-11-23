I used more than 30 phones over the course of 2019, and while this year has been particularly great for smartphones — I don't believe there was a single bad phone — there are a few standouts. The Huawei P30 Pro continues to be one of my favorite phones of the year, and the device is now on sale for Black Friday, making it an even more enticing option.
You can pick up the P30 Pro on Amazon for $702, and at that price the phone is an absolute steal. I wrote earlier in the year about how the P30 Pro is the best camera you'll use in 2019, and that is still valid even after all these months.
The P30 Pro delivers in all the areas that matter, and it has the best battery life of any flagship-tier phone in the market today. I've used the phone on and off over the last six months, and it has held up astonishingly well against the likes of the Note 10+ and the Pixel 4 XL. Sure, it may not have a 90Hz panel like the Pixel 4 series, but the 6.47-inch OLED screen is fantastic in its own right.
The P30 Pro launched eight months ago, but it holds up incredibly well against the latest flagships from Samsung and Google.
As for the internal hardware, the Kirin 980 chipset powering the phone may not be the latest anymore, but it still manages to hold its own against the best that Qualcomm and Samsung have to offer. The 7nm chipset features two 2.6GHz Cortex A76 cores, two A76 cores at 1.92GHz, and four energy-efficient A55 cores at 1.8GHz.
The Mali-G76 GPU is the same as the one Samsung uses on the international version of the Note 10+, and this particular model on the P30 Pro is the MP10 configuration with ten shader cores. Elsewhere, the P30 Pro listed on Amazon comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it has dual SIM connectivity. The secondary SIM card slot doubles as a Nano Memory storage slot, but you're better off putting a secondary SIM in there.
One of the main reasons for getting the P30 Pro is because of the battery life. Thanks to a generous 4200mAh battery and an energy-efficient FHD+ OLED panel and 7nm chipset, the phone manages to deliver outstanding figures. You'll easily get two days' worth of use from a full charge, and even with heavy usage there isn't a scenario where the P30 Pro won't last at least a day.
Outstanding battery life with 40W charging and global LTE bands with rock-solid connectivity on AT&T and T-Mobile.
And when you do need to charge the device, there's 40W wired charging that charges the phone from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes. The P30 Pro also has 15W wireless charging, and it comes with the ability to charge other devices wirelessly. The phone also has NFC, an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 4x4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, and AptX HD codecs.
As the P30 Pro isn't officially available in the U.S., you'll be limited to using the device on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. It has a wealth of LTE bands — 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/34/38/39/40 — and I used it on T-Mobile and AT&T in California, Florida, and New York City, and it connected to 4G towers without any issues whatsoever.
I saw at least 30Mbit every time I ran a bandwidth test, and you don't have to worry about cellular connectivity issues when using the device in the U.S. If anything, I got better data connectivity from the P30 Pro than a Pixel 4 XL even though both devices were on the same network.
Sure, the P30 Pro has decent internals and great battery life, but what truly sets it apart is the camera hardware. It has a 40MP primary camera along with a 20MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP lens with OIS that delivers 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Honestly, the P30 Pro is still one of the best cameras you'll find on Android, and there just isn't a scenario where the phone doesn't deliver incredible shots.
Finally, if you are picking up the P30 Pro, make sure you get the Breathing Crystal color option. It looks absolutely fantastic, and is one of the most beautiful colors I've seen on a phone to date.
Still a great option
Huawei P30 Pro
A fantastic phone with sublime cameras.
The P30 Pro delivers in the areas that matter, with robust internal hardware backed by outstanding battery life and 40W wired charging. Then there's the camera: with a 40MP primary lens and an innovative 8MP 5x zoom lens, the P30 Pro lets you take astounding shots in any lighting condition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.