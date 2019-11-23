I used more than 30 phones over the course of 2019, and while this year has been particularly great for smartphones — I don't believe there was a single bad phone — there are a few standouts. The Huawei P30 Pro continues to be one of my favorite phones of the year, and the device is now on sale for Black Friday, making it an even more enticing option.

You can pick up the P30 Pro on Amazon for $702, and at that price the phone is an absolute steal. I wrote earlier in the year about how the P30 Pro is the best camera you'll use in 2019, and that is still valid even after all these months.

The P30 Pro delivers in all the areas that matter, and it has the best battery life of any flagship-tier phone in the market today. I've used the phone on and off over the last six months, and it has held up astonishingly well against the likes of the Note 10+ and the Pixel 4 XL. Sure, it may not have a 90Hz panel like the Pixel 4 series, but the 6.47-inch OLED screen is fantastic in its own right.

The P30 Pro launched eight months ago, but it holds up incredibly well against the latest flagships from Samsung and Google.

As for the internal hardware, the Kirin 980 chipset powering the phone may not be the latest anymore, but it still manages to hold its own against the best that Qualcomm and Samsung have to offer. The 7nm chipset features two 2.6GHz Cortex A76 cores, two A76 cores at 1.92GHz, and four energy-efficient A55 cores at 1.8GHz.

The Mali-G76 GPU is the same as the one Samsung uses on the international version of the Note 10+, and this particular model on the P30 Pro is the MP10 configuration with ten shader cores. Elsewhere, the P30 Pro listed on Amazon comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it has dual SIM connectivity. The secondary SIM card slot doubles as a Nano Memory storage slot, but you're better off putting a secondary SIM in there.