There's a reason why we've consistently included Roborock in our lists of the best robot vacuums . These devices vacuum your home in an orderly back and forth motion for a clean look, provide ample suction for cleaning your floors, are great for sucking up pet hair, and run for long stretches at a time. They are smart enough to detect when they move from hard floor to carpets and increase their suction to match. You can also schedule them for regular cleanings using the app. Just note that this specific vacuum is best for hard floors and low-pile carpets.

The E25 is best suited for hard floors and low-pile carpets. You can control it with an app or Amazon Alexa. It also runs for up to 100 minutes before needing a recharge, which is longer than many other units out there. What's more, if it runs out of juice, it will return to its dock, charge up, and continue cleaning where it left off. This is a great entry-level vacuum for anyone who wants an in expensive device that doesn't skimp on quality.

