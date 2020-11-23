2020 has forced many of us to work or study from home, which resulted in a run on personal computers and laptops like Chromebooks. Not only have Chromebooks been difficult to find, but often their prices have been dramatically inflated due to this increased demand. Thankfully the available inventory seems to be increasing as demand has waned a bit, and now you can find some pretty impressive discounts like this Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook x360 14c. That name may be a mouthful, but trust me when I say it is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy.

We love our Chromebooks here at AC, and we try to test every model that we can get our hands on. Earlier this year, I had the good fortune of reviewing the HP Chromebook x360 14c, and I came away very impressed. Not only is this laptop well built out of premium materials like brushed aluminum, but it packs some of the most impressive and accessible specs that we've seen out of a business-focused Chromebook. In fact, I loved it so much after my review that I've held onto it as my primary work machine these last few months!

If you're looking for a workhorse machine that will keep up with you in a work or study environment, this device has you covered. It runs Chrome OS smoothly thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory. This configuration comes with 64GB of storage, which isn't perfect, but it should be enough for most cases.

The 16:9 OLED screen is gorgeous to look at and makes spreadsheets shine as much as videos pop, and its upward-firing Bang & Olufsen speakers mean that you'll be able to hear your Spotify playlist or Zoom call with amazing clarity.

My absolute favorite features about this machine are security-focused. Not only does this Chromebook come with a built-in fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, but it also has a physical switch to disable your video camera and microphone. No accidental Zoom embarrassments now!