Walmart's 2nd Black Friday event starts Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern. One of the deals it kicks off with is the Keurig K-Compact single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker , which is down to $35 from a street price of $59. That's a chunk of $24 in savings on a solid coffee maker, and it's one of the few Keurig brewers going on sale during this event.

This deal goes live at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 11. It's one of several new deals at Walmart as part of its early Black Friday sale. Get ready for savings on a ton of gear even before the big Black Friday sale later this month.

This coffee maker is designed to be small enough to blend into your countertop and fit snugly with your other kitchen appliances while still being large and powerful enough to brew a mean cup of coffee. It can brew multiple cup sizes, including six, eight, and ten ounces. The smaller the size the stronger the brew. Plus, it works with K-Cups to give you a cup of coffee in less than a minute.

The water tank is 36 ounces, which can last you for several brews. It's also super easy to refill when you need to. In fact, most of this coffee maker is deisgned to be as easy to use as possible. For example, the Keurig heats then brews in a very simple process, and it doesn't require you to wait for it to heat up before you select your brew size and just let it do its thing.

It's also smart enough to automatically turn off when you haven't used it in a couple hours. That helps you save energy in the long run. The removable drip tray means you can insert some larger travel mugs to fill them up with the coffee you need before your morning commute. Plus you can dispense hot water with no coffee if you just need a cup for tea or something like that.