If you've been holding out on moving to a smart thermostat because of their prices, I won't blame you one bit. But now, you don't have any excuse: the excellent Nest 3rd Gen smart thermostat is just $140, down from its usual price of $250.
Step up your smart home
Google Nest Smart Thermostat (3rd Gen)
The best thermostat is at a price anyone can afford.
The Nest 3rd Gen not only provides excellent thermostat control for houses and apartments, it also looks great doing it. And the integration with Google's ecosystem of smart home products takes it to a new level. Now you can get it all for an incredible price, too.
This is easily the best deal we've seen on the latest-gen Nest thermostat. It's previously been on sale for $190 with a free Home Mini, and for $150 from members-only Costco, but now anyone can buy it at this incredibly low price. At this price, you don't have to think about whether it's "worth it" to spend extra for a smart thermostat — the value is clear.
