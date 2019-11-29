I don't know about you, but I'm very particular about the sheets I sleep under. If the sheets are too stiff, they won't conform to your body and let a draft in. If they're too grippy, they won't slide properly and you'll get tangled up in them. If they're too thick, you'll overheat in the middle of the night. I should know: I've bought sheets this year that unfortunately did all three, and when I needed a good night's sleep, what I came back to was good ol' Mellanni.

These sheets stay cool in the summer, have the perfect amount of slide so that they won't bind up against you in the middle of the night, and they come in a wide arry of bold, dark, and light colors.

I sleep under a weighted blanket (which is also on sale) and the Mellanni sheets are the perfect pairing for them. They're smooth without being slippery, allowing me to easily pull over more of the sheets and blankets without waking all the way up, and they don't overheat on me even in Texas or Florida summers.

My first set of these were so great that I bought a second set in the exact same color so that I could keep one set at home and another set at my parents' house to sleep on whenever I visited, and at these prices, I think I'm going to pick up another set or two for my guest bedroom, because everyone deserves to feel the cool softness.

I'm partial to the Imperial Blue color, but there's dozens of colors to choose from including some classic prints like paisley, checkered, and quatrefoil. If you need any solid color recommendations beyond my beautiful blue, the Emerald Green and Burgundy are quite fetching.