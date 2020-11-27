Black Friday is a brilliant season not just for us, but our pets too. With plenty of deals to treat your pets going around, one of the best on offer right now is this Furbo Dog Camera complete with treat tossing, 2-way audio, and more.

The Furbo Dog Camera is the perfect deal for anyone who owns a dog, or as a gift for the dog owner in your life. At just $133.99, this deal brings $115, or 46% off the regular price. It features a 1080p full HD camera and night vision, for livestream video monitoring of your pet from your phone. It also has 2-way audio and a barking sensor, which can alert you if your dog is barking at home. You'll get a push notification and can talk to your pet via the Furbo to calm them down.

It can also be filled with your dog's favorite treats to reward good behavior, or just to send them a tidbit throughout the day whilst you're at work. It's very simple to set up, simply plug it into a power outlet, download the Furbo app, and connect the device to your home's WiFi.

Furbo says that its dog camera is approved by over 5,000 vets and dog trainers and that it has even been used to save the lives of 100 dogs, including dogs caught in house fires.