Deezer is offering 50% off its annual subscriptions for Black Friday. This applies to both its Deezer Premium and HiFi plans. You'll be able to grab the former for $59.99 and the latter for $89.99. With most music services being interchangeable in terms of content, it's deals like this and little value adds that drive purchases.

Deezer Premium does what every other premium music service does. It offers ad-free streaming, an endless playlist known as "Flow", curated daily mixes, and support for podcasts.

Deezer HiFi sets itself apart with its support for the lossless FLAC format. You'll get 4 million fewer songs supporting this file format. That's 52 million FLAC tracks out of Deezer's 56 million song large library, but that's still a whole lot of music in high quality. You'll also be able to get Deezer's 360 app for music in 360 Reality Audio format. As reviewed by What Hi-Fi, it's still experiencing growing pains, so you'll mostly want the Hi-Fi plan for the better sounding audio.