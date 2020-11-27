Black Friday is fully underway, and that means some of the year's top Android flagships are heavily discounted in the UK. One of the best we've seen so far is a hefty £300 off the Sony Xperia 1 II at Carphone Warehouse. Carphone is offering the Sony flagship, which packs a Snapdragon 865 processor and 4K display, for £799 unlocked and SIM-free.
If you're buying on contract, £99 upfront and £35 per month will get you the Xperia 1 II and a 100GB 5G plan on Vodafone.
Sony Xperia 1 II | £799 at Carphone Warehouse
The Sony Xperia 1 II comes with just about everything you could want out of a high-end phone in 2020. There's the highest display density in any handset, with a super-tall 21:9 4K OLED panel. Sony's unique triple-camera array brings the expertise of its Alpha camera team to smartphones for the first time.
Sony's high-end phones have been overlooked of late, but the Xperia 1 II is still a great buy. Nobody but Sony is even trying to push 21:9 displays in phones right now, and the extra screen real estate it offers helps you fit more emails, tweets or Instagram photos into your pocket. There's also convenient Qi wireless charging built in, and microSD expansion supported.
This is the cheapest SIM-free price we've seen for the Xperia 1 II, so if you've been turned off by the phone's high launch price, now's a great time to take the plunge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
