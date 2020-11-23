If you haven't jumped on the robot vacuum train yet, you need to get your ticket during this year's Black Friday. There are just way too many good deals to take advantage of, and you don't want to miss your stop. For example, you can get the Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum and mop on sale for just $599.99 at Amazon today. That is $150 off the regular price of the MaxV and easily the lowest price we've seen. The last deal we shared on the MaxV was when it dropped to just $700 briefly in September.

Need another option today? Grab the Roborock S6 Pure, which is also a vacuum and mop. This one has a coupon on the product page taking $240 off the price when you clip it. That brings the total down to $359.99 instead of $600.

Vac and Mop Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum cleaner and mop The ReactiveAI is powered by two cameras and allows the MaxV to avoid everyday objects and obstacles. It has max suction of 2500Pa for deep cleans and a 297ml SnapMop system for advanced mopping. Includes LiDAR navigation and app scheduling. $599.99 $750.00 $150 off See at Amazon

The advanced MaxV is loaded with features to ensure it does the best, and most efficient, job possible. For example, the ReactiveAI is technology powered by twin cameras that ensures the S6 MaxV won't run into obstacles. It can recognize and avoid everyday objects and learns to deal with unknown obstacles that crop up. Plus it has 2500Pa suction, 25% more than other Roborock vacuums, making it one of the more powerful robot vacuums around.

The Roborock also uses LiDAR navigation and a combination of unique algorithms for when it comes to finding its way around the room. It puts all this to work with some advanced route management, too, that includes a multi-level mapping system with support up to four floors. You can also create 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 invisible barriers on every level.

It wouldn't really be a smart robot vacuum without some smart features, would it? The Roborock S6 MaxV has its own app you can download on your phone. It can also connect to your voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant through your Wi-Fi. Create schedules for it to follow, tell it to clean specific rooms that you identify, just get it to start cleaning, and more.

The Roborock S6 Pure works as both a vacuum and a mop based on your needs. Basically, if you want it to mop on its scheduled routine, fill the water tank. It will add mopping to its functions as it goes around your home. If you don't want it to mop, just don't give it any water to mop with. It has a 180ml water tank, which is pretty big and can be used to mop up to 1,610 square feet. You can even adjust the mopping based on floor types.

This is a smart robot vacuum, too. It's equipped with precision LiDAR navigation and uses a Z-shape cleaning route. Use the Roborock app to set schedules and plan routes. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network and to Amazon Alexa for voice control.