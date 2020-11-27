If you're shopping for a UK SIM-only deal this Black Friday there's no shortage of deals to choose from. O2 UK has a tempting offer for its unlimited data 5G plan over 18 months, which includes the first six months at £15 - half the usual price.

Other perks on this plan include 6 months of Deliveroo Plus, inclusive roaming in 75 countries around the world and your choice of one other bonus service such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited.

O2 also has a pretty solid deal on the 5G version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+, with savings of up to £403 across the life of a 48-month plan. On a 100GB contract you'll pay £37.50 per month and £20 upfront for the tablet.

O2's tablet plans include the same choice of perks as its phone deals, and you can customize the length of your plan, as well as the balance of data, upfront price and length of contract.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G | From £31 per month at O2 The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a big, beautiful screen and S Pen support, along with that all-important 5G connectivity. This is pretty much the best Android tablet you can buy right now, and if you're looking at spreading the cost along with a service plan, this deaal is definitely worth a look. Shop at O2

All O2's Black Friday deals run until December 2, or while stocks last, so you'll need to act fast if you don't want to miss out!