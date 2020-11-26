There's no reason to be paying hundreds to a cable company for live TV channels any longer. With the streaming service Sling TV, you can watch your favorite live TV channels not just on your TV at home but also on your phone, tablet, or computer while you're traveling. And with plans starting at just $30 per month, Sling has quickly become one of the most affordable ways to gain access to channels like AMC, ESPN, Nick Jr., HGTV, and local news channels like Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and more.

Thanks to this year's Black Friday deal, signing up for Sling is even more enticing. Right now when you pre-pay for two months of service, you'll also score a free TiVo Stream 4K streaming media device with the purchase. The TiVo Stream 4K connects to your TV via HDMI so you can watch services like Sling, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more without needing a Smart TV. However, the best part is that it's also able to access live TV channels without needing to switch the input of your television for a more streamlined way to watch.

Sling has two separate base plans which both cost $30 per month and vary a bit in which channels are offered. With Sling Blue, you gain access to channels like NFL Network, TNT, MSNBC, CNN, History Channel, and AMC, among many others, with the ability to have three simultaneous streams active at once. Meanwhile, Sling Orange includes channels like ESPN, TNT, CNN, HGTV, Nick Jr., and the History Channel, though this plan is locked to only allow one stream at a time. If you're a household with more than one streamer, you may want to opt for Sling Blue; you can add-on extra channels at an additional cost per month so you don't have to miss out on any channels you want to watch.

