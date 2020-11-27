Forget going to the gym — Supernatural VR gives you everything you need to stay in shape without leaving home. Strap on your Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 and get moving to great music, energetic coaches, and personalized goals with a new workout every single day of the year.

Turns out that Black Friday isn't just the best time to get great tech deals. It's also a great time to stock up on workout equipment so you can stay in shape without having to go to a gym. Supernatural VR is one of our absolute favorite ways to workout at home not just because it's easy, but also because it just plain works. Strap on your Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 and you'll be having more fun sweating than you ever have before!

From Black Friday until November 30, you can get an annual Supernatural VR membership for just $150. That's $50 off the regular cost, and it makes cuts the monthly cost of Supernatural almost in half; from $20 per month in a normal month-to-month plan to just $12.50 per month when you pre-pay for a year.

When you hear the term "work out at home," do you immediately cringe? I know the idea of working out at home personally fills me with a sense of dread — not just because it's usually as boring as watching paint dry, but because it's just so hard to get motivated while staring at the same four walls you're used to. That's why Supernatural VR is such an important tool in this day in age when going to the gym might introduce more risk than is worthwhile.

Supernatural VR is an Oculus Quest family-exclusive game that leverages the power of standalone VR to the fullest extent. You won't just be standing in place flailing your arms around — instead, Supernatural's team of coaches deliver a brand new workout every single day, each with a different intensity level, to ensure you're getting a well-rounded set of workouts throughout the week.

In Supernatural VR, you've got a bat in each hand and will be swinging them at the balls tossed at you from an ephemeral portal. Supernatural knows how fast and hard you swing, as well as how good your follow-through is, and scores you appropriately based on your performance. It can even link up with your smart watch to accurately track your vitals and combine everything into an incredibly wide range of stats to help you achieve specific workout goals.

But it's not just your arms that'll be getting a workout; you'll be doing squats, lunges, ducking and dodging, and plenty of other full-body workouts in your daily time in Supernatural VR, as well. Each coach will provide feedback as you make your way through the workout, including how to get even more out of your time as well as encouragement to keep going on those particularly tough days.

Just don't forget to pick up a pack of sweat-catching bandanas and a silicone face cover for your Oculus Quest 2 before you begin. You'll be sweating a lot!