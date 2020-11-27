The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is our current pick for best Android phone for most people, and now it's cheaper than ever at EE for Black Friday. The UK network operator is offering the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE for up to £260 off the standard on-contract price.
That means on a 10GB plan it's yours for £37 per month and £30 upfront. Or step up to 40GB for £41 per month and £10 upfront. EE's 100GB Galaxy S20 FE 4G plan is also discounted, now £45 per month - a saving of £240 over the life of the contract.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Save £260 at EE
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition brings everything that's great about the higher-end S20 models to a more affordable package, with a flat display, a big battery and in a wide range of colors. You get a smooth 120Hz screen, a capable triple-camera setup and conveniences like Qi wireless charging. And this Black Friday it's more affordable than ever.
EE's SIM-only Black Friday deals aren't quite as generous as Vodafone's, but the operator does have a pretty good deal on a 160GB 5G plan, which can be had for £20 per month over two years.
