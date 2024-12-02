Take a 200-inch screen anywhere with these XR glasses, now just $279 during Cyber Monday

XR glasses are interesting as they essentially allow you to take a massive 200-inch screen anywhere. All you need to do is connect your phone, and you have a home theater on the go. There are a few brands that are catering to this niche, and TCL-backed RayNeo is a frontrunner on the back of products like the Air 2S.



The Air 2S XR glasses have Sony micro-OLED that projects up to a 200-degree image, and it has 120Hz refresh, which actually makes a difference. But what I like the most about it is that it has a bright image, so even if you're outdoors, there are no issues in this area. The Air 2S usually costs $379, but it's now on sale for Cyber Monday, bringing the cost down to $279.

RayNeo Air 2S XR Glasses: The Air 2S is a great choice if you want XR glasses to connect to your phone and stream content. The best use case I found for these is connecting to the Steam Deck and gaming — the 200-inch screen is outstanding in that regard.

✅Recommended if: You need XR glasses that are well-suited for entertainment.



❌Skip this deal if: You want XR glasses that don't have any fringing on the edges.

I also have the regular Air 2 glasses, and the main difference between those and the Air 2S is that the latter is lighter, and you get much better sound. You get quad audio drivers on the unit, and the sound quality is noticeably better. Otherwise, you get the same Sony micro-OLED panel on both glasses, and it has great color fidelity and brightness.



While they're aimed at streaming, I mostly use these glasses in conjunction with the Steam Deck; it's just great to be able to enlarge the screen of the handheld while sitting on the sofa and gaming, and the Air 2S is terrific in this area. I didn't have any issues with the fit either, and the only issue I noticed with these glasses is that there's fringing at the edges. It's not as evident as the Air 2, but it's still there, and you see it when moving your head around.



You also get a hard shell case, and it's essential to ensure these glasses stay protected on the go. Overall, the Air 2S glasses offer a unique way to stream entertainment on the go, and the Cyber Monday deal makes the product that much more affordable.