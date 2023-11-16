I'd buy this PSVR 2 Black Friday bundle in a heartbeat (if I didn't already have it)

Despite being a great device, the PSVR 2 is just too darn expensive. Many people got hung up on the fact that it costs $50 more than a PS5, the console needed to run it. Thankfully, this Dell Black Friday deal will soften the blow a bit: you get the PSVR 2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $100 off.

Put another way, you get it for $50 less than what you'd normally pay for the PSVR 2 by itself, with one of the most popular launch titles thrown in. Dell's bundle offer appears to be an exclusive, as other sites still charge the full $600 for it.

We've rarely seen the PSVR 2 go on sale since its February 2023 launch. While it's possible we'll see a better deal on Black Friday itself, I wouldn't count on it. We don't know how long Dell's offer will last, either, so it makes sense to snatch one up if you've been waiting patiently for a PSVR 2 deal.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $600 $499.99 at Dell Get one of the best VR headsets for a significant discount thanks to this great Black Friday deal. The PSVR 2 has a 120Hz OLED display with a wide 110º FOV. Cool tricks like eye tracking and in-headset haptics, along with the comfortable halo strap, make it the complete package.

As I said in the headline, if I were still waiting for the PSVR 2 and didn't already own it, I would honestly buy it now or just settle for not getting it anytime soon.

Keep in mind, in case you aren't aware, that you'll need the PS5 in order to power the PSVR 2. If you don't already have the console, then this deal won't look quite as attractive. With it, though, you're already halfway there.

As for Horizon Call of the Mountain, it's a fantastic experience set in the popular Horizon world where you play a former Shadow Carja trying to redeem himself by saving Dawn's Grasp from machines that have become aggressive for unknown reasons. The combat and controls are excellent, as are the graphics and story.

This Black Friday deal makes the PSVR 2 the same price as the new Meta Quest 3, which also comes with one free game (Asgard's Wrath 2). We won't rehash the Quest 3 vs. PSVR 2 debate here, but suffice to say that Sony's headset has perks like more powerful graphics, a more vivid OLED display, and more AAA games to make up for the wired experience and PS5 requirement.

If you can't get over the wire, however, then maybe keep an eye out for a Quest 3 Black Friday deal instead, unlikely as that is for a new headset. It's another fantastic option with different strengths.

Or, if you want to try out VR but aren't sure if you want to spend quite so much, there is a Quest 2 Black Friday deal for $250, making it half the price of this PSVR 2 bundle. Even though it's a last-gen VR console, the Quest 2 still has tons of new games coming in as developers target its millions of users.