Somehow, Amazon is still paying people $50 to buy a Meta Quest 2 right now

The Meta Quest 3 might be out already but it doesn't always make sense to buy the latest and greatest — especially if you don't have $500 or more to blow. That's why this $249 Meta Quest 2 deal is so good!

Not only is it half the price of a Meta Quest 3, but Amazon is giving you a free $50 Amazon gift card when you use the META50 code on checkout. That means the Meta Quest 2 is technically $199, making it the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on the headset since it debuted three years ago.

If you don't want free money from Amazon, maybe a Meta Quest gift card would be better. You can use the free $50 Meta Quest gift card to buy Quest games when you order the headset straight from Meta.

While the Quest 3 hardware is undoubtedly better in most ways, the $500 price tag can be a bit eye-watering in a year when everything is more expensive. Getting a great standalone console VR experience at half that price is hard to resist.

Plus, saving up to $100 means you can grab one of the best Quest 2 head straps and get the best possible Quest 2 experience without spending a fortune.

Whether you're looking for a new VR headset or just want to pick up a second one for cheap, this deal is nothing short of incredible and marks the lowest price we've ever seen the Quest 2 at.

While you're saving money, the best Meta Quest Black Friday deals of 2023 include plenty of great Quest 2 accessories that you should get to make your experience the best one possible. Here are a few of our favorite picks:

Kiwi Design Comfort Battery headstrap: $99.99 $45.99 at Amazon One of the best Quest 2 headstraps of all time is 55% off for Black Friday weekend, delivering substantial comfort improvements over the default cloth straps and adding hours of playtime with its safe charging Amprius battery. Just make sure to clip that 10% coupon on the Amazon store listing to unlock the full savings.

Kiwi Design breathable face pads: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon Eliminate foggy lenses and keep the light out with these easy-to-clean Kiwi Design face pads that include a breathable facial interface. Just remove the default Quest 2 facial interface, snap this one in its place, and play to your heart's content. It's easy to clean and you can even separately remove the padding when sharing with friends and family. Plus, it's 25% off for Black Friday!

Kiwi Design enhanced controller grips: $39.99 $29.69 at Amazon These controller grips add substantial comfort to the Quest 2's controllers with a soft touch, cushy exterior, a quick-remove battery compartment so you don't have to take them off to change the battery, a padded knuckles grip so you can throw easier in VR without throwing the controller, and a ring protector to keep those tracking rings in good shape for the long haul.

But here's the question: does it really make sense to buy a Quest 2 in a timeline where the Quest 3 exists? Yes, but let's go over the potential reasons you might not want to take advantage of this epic deal. Our Meta Quest 2 vs Quest 3 goes over even more details if you need confirmation before clicking that buy button.

First off, if only the best graphics will do, you'll want to spend the extra money on the Quest 3. The Quest 3 is 100% faster than the Quest 2, enabling developers to deliver Quest 3-enhanced games with higher-resolution textures, better effects, and more things happening at once.

The Quest 3's lenses are substantially clearer and sharper than the Quest 2, so it's easier to see all the new details in every game. Plus, the Quest 3's lenses are adjustable via an easy wheel on the underside of the headset so you can adjust the spacing in real time and find the most comfortable setting for you.

And while some folks wondered about how meaningful mixed reality could be, Quest 3 mixed reality isn't a gimmick. Meanwhile, the Quest 2's low-resolution, black & white cameras limit mixed reality experiences a lot.

Even though the Quest 3 is 40% slimmer than the Quest 2, both headsets weigh about the same. In fact, the Quest 3 is a tiny bit heavier due to some extra hardware inside.

If the Quest 3 sounds like a better buy — even at double the price — the best Meta Quest 3 deals can still get you the newest headset with some nice extras for free.