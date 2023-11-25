The best Meta Quest Cyber Monday deals of 2023 — sales on headsets, games, and more!

Black Friday has passed and Cyber Monday is almost here, giving you steep discounts on the Meta Quest 2 as well as free games and other goodies with a brand-new Meta Quest 3 and the still-excellent Meta Quest 2.

The Quest 3 headset itself isn't seeing any price discounts but all retailers are bundling it with Asgard's Wrath 2 for free, a $60 value. Plus, some retailers like Newegg are giving you $15 in Meta Quest store credit so you can buy games right away.

Amazon is paying customers $50 to buy a Meta Quest 2 this year, which is already on sale for $249 — half the price of a Quest 3! Meta and GameStop are also giving out gift cards with the headset if those make more sense for you. Plus, feel good knowing that there are 20 million Quest 2 headsets out there, so the system won't be abandoned any time soon.

All of the best Meta Quest games work on both Quest 2 and Quest 3 hardware, so rest assured knowing that you won't be left out no matter which headset you buy this year!

The best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals are here

Meta Quest 3 deals

1. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 and a $15 Meta Quest gift card at Newegg Newegg has the best Cyber Monday Quest 3 deal so far, giving players a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 plus a $15 Meta gift card so you can splurge on an extra game when you receive your headset.

2. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Meta Order the Quest 3 headset directly from Meta and you'll get a free copy of the new game Asgard's Wrath 2, a mind-blowing action RPG that we compared to "Zelda in VR" . That's a $59.99 value! Purchase the 512GB version of the console and you'll also get six free months of Meta Quest Plus.

3. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Best Buy Preorder the Meta Quest 3 headset from Best Buy and you'll get a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 along with a six-month trial of Best Buy's VR subscription service.

3. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Amazon Surprise, surprise. Just like the other two retailers on this list, Amazon is giving away free copies of Asgard's Wrath 2 when you buy the Meta Quest 3 through everyone's favorite online retailer.

Meta Quest 3 accessories deals

If you're picking up a Meta Quest 3 this year, we highly recommend picking up a few accessories to make the experience better. If you only get one accessory, make sure it's a headstrap with a battery. The Quest 3 is great but battery life is pretty terrible with most users reporting just under 2 hours of gameplay on a full charge.

A new headstrap with a battery will often double playtime, ensuring your headset doesn't die at a crucial moment in a game. Second to that is a set of controller knuckles straps that help keep the controllers on your hand even if you let go. Plus, grabbing a new set of face pads can make it easy and more hygienic to share your headset with multiple people!

I've used all of these accessories and can say they're my favorite Quest 3 accessories. Plus, they're all on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

BoboVR M3 Pro: $49.99 at Amazon The best is back and better than ever! The BoboVR M3 Pro fits the Quest 3 perfectly and it'll fit your head even better thanks to the unique design that takes all the pressure off your face. Plus, the magnetically removable, hot-swappable battery can be changed out during play to add hours and hours to your playtime. It's so new it's not on sale today, but it's the same price as other battery headstraps that are on sale, so it makes sense to just get the best and not think twice about it.

Zybervr Head Strap for Quest 3: $38.99 $31.19 at Amazon Aside from giving you a ton of padding, the Zybervr strap benefits from a unique design. The downward-tilting back portion sits lower on your head for better support, and the hinged design ensures you can get the lens sitting at the perfect angle for the best visuals. We've tested it, and we love it.

APEXINNO silicone face cover: $13.99 $7.99 at Amazon Don't want to spend another $50? Grab a few of these silicone covers to keep the default facial foam from getting sweaty and nasty. They're easily removable and washable, which is extremely important when sharing your headset with others! Plus, they're nearly 50% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

AMVR Quest 3 controller handles: $29.99 $22.92 at Amazon Hold on to your controllers no matter what with these fantastic AMVR controller handles for the Quest 3. They replace the battery compartment and hold on tight even when you let go, making it easier to throw things in VR instead of throwing your controllers! Shave 24% off when you buy them now through Cyber Monday!

Soundcore VR P10 earbuds: $79.99 $51.99 at Amazon These Soundcore earbuds were specially-built for VR thanks to the USB-C dongle that delivers far lower latency audio than Bluetooth ever could. Plus, there's a USB-C port on the dongle so you can still charge your headset while using these earbuds! They've been out favorite choice for years and this incredible 34% off Cyber Monday deal makes them even easier to pick.

Zyber 16ft Link cable: $16.99 $8.49 at Amazon Thinking of playing PCVR games on your Quest 2 or Quest 3? This 16Ft Zyber Link Cable will stretch across your whole living room and deliver enough power to keep your headset's battery from draining while playing. It's also got a handy LED so you know when it's successfully connected. Plus, it's hard to argue with 50% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, especially when it's already at an impulse buy price!

PrismXR Carina W1 battery belt: $69.99 $51.99 at Amazon Don't want the extra weight on your head that a battery headstrap adds? Maybe you'd prefer to wear it around your waist like a belt, or over your shoulder like a satchel? Then the PrismXR Carina W1 is for you, and this 26% off Cyber Monday sale makes it easier than ever to triple your play time thanks to the 10,000mAh battery inside.

Meta Quest 2 is less than half the price of a Quest 3 this Cyber Monday

Meta Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2: $299.99 $249.99 with $50 Amazon gift card included An Amazon gift card is basically as good as cash, meaning you're effectively getting a Meta Quest 2 for $199! That's a BONKERS price!

2. Meta Quest 2: 128GB: $299 $249 plus a $50 Meta gift card Get the Meta Quest 2 straight from Meta and get $50 off the regular price plus an additional $50 Meta gift card so you can buy games right away!

3. Meta Quest 2 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 plus $50 GameStop gift card If you're new to VR and don't want to spend a ton of money, the Meta Quest 2 is still an incredible VR console that's on steep discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. Get $50 off plus a $50 GameStop gift card when you buy it at GameStop!

Meta Quest 2 accessories deals

Since you're saving a bunch of money on the Quest 2, it makes sense to use that money toward accessories that will make the overall experience so much better. We've rounded up our favorite Quest 2 accessories that are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, so you can rest assured knowing that you're getting the best Quest 2 accessories at the best price ever!

Kiwi Design Comfort Battery headstrap: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon One of the best Quest 2 headstraps of all time is 50% off for Cyber Monday this year, delivering substantial comfort improvements over the default cloth straps and adding hours of playtime with its safe charging Amprius battery.

Kiwi Design breathable face pads: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon Eliminate foggy lenses and keep the light out with these easy-to-clean Kiwi Design face pads that include a breathable facial interface. Just remove the default Quest 2 facial interface, snap this one in its place, and play to your heart's content. It's easy to clean and you can even separately remove the padding when sharing with friends and family. Plus, it's 25% off for Cyber Monday!

BoboVR F2 active cooling face pad: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Take 40% off of one of the coolest (pun intended) Quest 2 accessories you'll ever own! This facial interface replacement includes a fan that blows cool air over your face, keeping you from breaking a sweat in all but the most active VR games.

Kiwi Design enhanced controller grips: $39.99 $29.69 at Amazon These controller grips add substantial comfort to the Quest 2's controllers with a soft touch, cushy exterior, a quick-remove battery compartment so you don't have to take them off to change the battery, a padded knuckles grip so you can throw easier in VR without throwing the controller, and a ring protector to keep those tracking rings in good shape for the long haul.

Meta Quest games deals

It's not just Meta Quest hardware that's on sale! Lots of Meta Quest games are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with Meta slashing up to 70% off many popular games. If you don't see your favorite game on sale, try using the code BFCM23 at checkout. It's working for lots of the best Quest games like Beat Saber, which is currently $17.99 with the code.

Not sure where to start? Our best Meta Quest games list will point you in the right direction. Whether it's family-friendly games to play with others this Holiday season, a horror game to keep you awake at night, or a great multiplayer game to spend with friends the rest of the year, the Meta Quest platform is jammed with tons of amazing titles.

FAQ

How much is the Meta Quest 3?

The new virtual reality headset starts at $499.99 USD / £479.99 GBP for the 128GB version, with an increase to $649.99 USD / £619.99 when you bump the storage up to 512GB.

Should I buy a Meta Quest 3?

As we detail in our Quest 3 review, this is the most powerful VR headset that Meta has ever produced, thanks to the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 33% more RAM, and the addition of the 4K+ Infinite Display. These specs give you lightning-fast speeds and a 30% boost in resolution compared to the Quest 2, plus the headset has been redesigned to be significantly lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Games are already getting Quest 3 enhancements, including better graphics, smoother performance, and exclusive mixed-reality modes. Plus, there are plenty of upcoming Meta Quest games that will be shipping with Quest 3 enhancements out of the box including Assassin's Creed Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2, and more.

When do Cyber Monday sales start?

Although Black Friday is officially over, that doesn't mean the sales have called it quits just yet. Cyber Monday is Monday, November 27 and we're expecting deals to happen from now until the end of the day on Monday.

If you didn't get the chance to buy something good on Black Friday, don't worry! All the best Meta Quest deals are still going on and we've linked to every one of them on this page.

Do Oculus Quests go on sale for Cyber Monday?

Yes, the Oculus Quest, properly called the Meta Quest, goes on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday! In fact, this year's Cyber Monday Meta Quest deals are the steepest discounts we've ever seen on Meta Quest 2 hardware, slashing $50 off the price of either the 128GB or 256GB models.

Plus, retailers like Meta and GameStop are offering additional $50 gift cards on top of that! That means you're not just getting $50 off the already low $299 price of the Quest 2, but you're getting $50 for free to immediately spend on games.

Should you buy a Quest 2 in 2023?

Now that the Meta Quest 3 is out, you might be wondering if it makes sense to spend the money on the older Quest 2. At full price, we might not recommend the Quest 2 but these Cyber Monday sales change that answer quite a bit.

Since there are already 20 million Quest 2's being played, developers will continue to make games for the platform for a few years still. This is similar to what we saw when the PS5 came out, as PS4 games are still coming out more than 2 years after the PS5 debuted.

Quest 2 games won't look as good as Quest 3 games and you won't get all the cool new mixed reality features, but it's hard to argue with spending less than half the price of the Quest 3 to get a fairly similar experience.

Plus, great games like Assassin's Creed Nexus and the upcoming Asgard's Wrath 2 have been built with the Quest 2 in mind, so you can enjoy the latest and greatest games without worry.