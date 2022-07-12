Don't wait — the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset Prime Day sale is live now

The Razer BlackShark V2 X isn't one of the most expensive gaming headsets available, but for anyone who has been waiting on a sale, this is the moment to strike. Right now, you can grab this headset for 27% off at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is just $44. Compared to the usual $60 price tag, this wired headset goes from a good deal to an outstanding one.

There's no battery to keep track with Razer's offering here. Just plug the headset in and you're good to go. It's cross-compatible, so you can use it across your PS5, PC and Xbox all without any issues. The 50mm drivers are paired with comfortable foam ear pads. If you're like many players and you wear glasses, that's important, as it keeps them from getting too hot or being uncomfortably pushed into the sides of your head.

This isn't a deal to miss, as while many of the best PS5 headsets are on sale for Prime Day 2022, very few will be available at this kind of low price.

High-quality performance, entry-level price

If this particular headset doesn't suit your needs though, not to worry, there are other options here. For someone that needs a wireless headset, the Corsair VIrtuoso RGB is currently $42 off, a 20% savings compared to what it usually costs. If you want a higher-end wired option, the HyperX Cloud 2 is $40 off, giving you great quality at a still-affordable price.

