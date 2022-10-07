God of War Ragnarok for PS5, PS4 has gone gold ahead of launch on November 9

What you need to know

Sony Santa Monica, lead development studio on God of War Ragnarok, shared the news that the game has gone gold, meaning it's ready for launch on PS5 and PS4.

Sony Santa Monica also shared the names of different support studios that have aided in the creation of the game, including Valkyrie Entertainment and Bluepoint Games.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022.

Anyone looking forward to the launch of PlayStation's last big game in 2022 can breathe a little easier.

Sony Santa Monica, the lead developer on God of War Ragnarok, shared the news on Friday that God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, a phrase used in the gaming industry to mean that the version of a game shipped at launch is now complete.

"We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold! On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development," Sony Santa Monica shared on Twitter (opens in new tab). We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9!"

Sony Santa Monica also shared the different teams that have been working in a support capacity on the game. While Valkyrie Entertainment and Jetpack Interactive were known to be helping — the former having been acquired by Sony as part of PlayStation Studios, the latter being responsible for the PC port of God of War 2018 — several other studios were also involved.

The list includes Original Force, Red Hot (part of Keywords) Super Alloy, Super Genius, and most surprisingly, Bluepoint Games. The team at Bluepoint Games is primarily known for working on remakes, including most recently the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.

God of War Ragnarok is currently scheduled to launch on Nov. 9, 2022 for PS5 and PS5. God of War Ragnarok preorders are open, with different versions available for purchase, as well as a limited edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller.