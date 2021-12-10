What you need to know
- Sony acquired Valkyrie Entertainment, a studio based in Seattle, Washington.
- Valkyrie Entertainment is a support team that's worked on games like Halo Infinite and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok.
- The team joins several acquisitions made by Sony in 2021, alongside Housemarque, Firesprite and Bluepoint Games.
Sony acquired Valkyrie Entertainment for PlayStation Studios, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst shared on Friday. Valkyrie Entertainment is located in Seattle, Washington and has previously worked as a support studio on titles like State of Decay 2, God of War 2018, Valorant and Halo Infinite. The team is currently working to assist with Sony Santa Monica's upcoming God of War Ragnarok.
The phrasing of Hulst's comment suggests that Valkyrie Entertainment will continue in its support role, aiding other teams in developing games for the PS5 and PC instead of leading development. In addition to God of War Ragnarok, Sony has other major first-party games slated to launch in 2022, including Guerrilla Games' open-world adventure Horizon Forbidden West and Polyphony Digital's racing title Gran Turismo 7.
This marks the fifth acquisition Sony made in 2021 to expand PlayStation Studios, as the company also acquired Returnal developer Housemarque, U.K.-based Firesprite, Dutch PC team Nixxes Software and Texas-based Bluepoint Games.
