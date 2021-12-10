Sony acquired Valkyrie Entertainment for PlayStation Studios, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst shared on Friday. Valkyrie Entertainment is located in Seattle, Washington and has previously worked as a support studio on titles like State of Decay 2, God of War 2018, Valorant and Halo Infinite. The team is currently working to assist with Sony Santa Monica's upcoming God of War Ragnarok.

The phrasing of Hulst's comment suggests that Valkyrie Entertainment will continue in its support role, aiding other teams in developing games for the PS5 and PC instead of leading development. In addition to God of War Ragnarok, Sony has other major first-party games slated to launch in 2022, including Guerrilla Games' open-world adventure Horizon Forbidden West and Polyphony Digital's racing title Gran Turismo 7.

This marks the fifth acquisition Sony made in 2021 to expand PlayStation Studios, as the company also acquired Returnal developer Housemarque, U.K.-based Firesprite, Dutch PC team Nixxes Software and Texas-based Bluepoint Games.