God of War Ragnarok preorder guide: Every edition and what's in them on PS4 & PS5

Ragnarok is coming and it's almost here. Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok will hit PS5 and PS4 this November, continuing Kratos and Atreus' story as the calamity draws near. PlayStation hasn't revealed too many details about God of War Ragnarok, but the death count might be high if it's anything like the fabled myth. Thor doesn't seem to have taken too kindly to Kratos killing his sons in the last game, either.

Ahead of its release on Nov. 9, preorders are set to go live on July 15. Given how acclaimed God of War from 2018 was, it's no surprise that God of War Ragnarok will have some impressive collector's editions. We'll break down what comes in each edition and where you can preorder them when they become available.

God of War Ragnarok: Every edition available

God of War Ragnarok will come in four separate editions: the Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jotnar Edition. Preorders are expected to open on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

Those who purchase the standard edition of God of War Ragnarok on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10. The rest of the editions include both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

God of War Ragnarok: Launch and Standard Editions

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The Launch Edition comes with the bare essentials, as can be expected. Players will get a copy of God of War Ragnarok on either PS4 or PS5. Those who preorder it will also receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic cosmetics.

The only difference between what PlayStation is calling the Standard Edition and the Launch Edition is that the latter is for players who preorder the game. Those who purchase the game after Nov. 9 will receive the Standard Edition without any preorder bonuses.

God of War Ragnarok: Digital Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The Digital Deluxe Edition offers more for fans who aren't content with just the game itself but don't want to shell out the big bucks on more expensive editions. The in-game items are unlocked via story progression.

Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5

on PS4 and PS5 Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

(cosmetic) Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

for the Blades of Chaos Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

for the Leviathan Axe Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarok: Collector's Edition

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition is where it gets interesting, coming in a box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It doesn't have a price just yet, but players will get some physical goodies like a 16-inch Mjolnir replica, also known as Thor's mighty hammer. In addition to getting everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, players also receive:

Digital code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5

on PS4 and PS5 A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – Depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf

(no game disc included) – Depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition Dwarven Dice Set – A set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside

– A set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside 16-inch Mjolnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon

God of War Ragnarok: Jotnar Edition

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The Jotnar Edition is here for the fans who want everything out of God of War Ragnarok. Not only does it come with what's included in the Collector's Edition, but players are also treated to extra physical items.

Digital code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5

on PS4 and PS5 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – Includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary

Includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively

Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology

A ring from Norse Mythology Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing, and the dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand

This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing, and the dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil

This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

(no game disc included) 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

16-inch Mjolnir Replica

Gear up for Ragnarok

We have our own predictions about what will happen in God of War Ragnarok, but we won't find out what ultimately happens until it releases on Nov. 9, 2022. Regardless of how the story plays out, it's expected to join the ranks of the best PS5 games around considering its predecessor quickly became an all-time great.