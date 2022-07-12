The Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset is at a must-buy price this Prime Day
A solid wireless headset with an impressive range of features can be yours at a low price.
Everyone who plays video games needs a good gaming headset, that's just reality. Anyone who knows anything about headsets knows that if you want a headset that's reliable and wireless, it can be tough finding something that won't bust your bank account. We've got great news though: The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless gaming headset is $168 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which is 20% off the usual price of $210.
In our hands-on testing, we found that the Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset features incredible audio quality thanks to its stellar 50mm drivers, especially if it's being used in tandem with the PS5's 3D audio. There's also other features like the detachable microphone, which is surprisingly sensitive and picks up even lower tones, so you'll never have to worry about speaking up in order to be heard. Meanwhile, the foam earpads ensure that it's comfortable after long periods of time, something that's critical if you wear glasses.
A drop in price, not quality
Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset:
$210 (opens in new tab)$168 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Corsair Virtuoso RGB is a great gaming headset, with a wide range of features like a detachable microphone and superb audio quality. You can use it as a wired headset, or flip it to wireless mode and play for hours without being tethered.
Even if you don't have Sony's newest console, you'll still benefit, as it's also compatible with PS4 and PC, while you can connect directly with a wire or take advantage of its wireless functionality. At $42 off, this isn't a Prime Day deal to just look away from.
If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, then don't fret. Many of the best PS5 headsets are on sale for Prime Day, so you have a couple of options, but you'll need to act fast to make sure you don't miss out. Some other great options include the currently-discounted HyperX Cloud 2 and the Razer Kraken, both of which we can easily recommend alongside Corsair's offering.
