The best Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers

Get immersed in VR like never before with these great deals.

A Meta Quest 2 next to an Amazon Prime box
(Image: © Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Are you ready to finally jump into VR this Prime Day? Maybe you already own an Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) and are just looking for a new head strap or deals on the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab)?

We're rounding up all the best deals, including the Quest 2 itself, accessories to make your VR gaming experience better, and even some of our favorite games that are on sale today.

The Meta Quest 2, as it's known these days, isn't just the most affordable way to get into VR. It's also the best. That's because the Quest 2 is a console, just like a Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox, meaning you don't have to worry about annoying PC configuration or janky smartphone mounts. And soon, you won't even need (opens in new tab) a Facebook account to play!

This is the real deal, and these are the real deals to get on a Quest 2 this Prime Day!

Prime Day deals: quick links to the hot picks

Rival Prime Day sales

A Meta Quest 2 with a Bobo VR Pro head strap attached

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you're looking to pick up a Meta Quest 2 on Prime Day, you've got two great choices to pick from. Spend just $249 to get an Amazon Renewed Quest 2, which includes a 1-year satisfaction guarantee from Amazon in case anything goes wrong.

Otherwise, if you'd rather just buy it new, an extra $50 will buy you a brand new 128GB Quest 2 and, as a bonus for Prime Day, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card so you can pick up some of the other great accessories on sale for the big day. That, effectively, makes a new headset only $25 more than the Amazon Renewed version.

Kiwi knuckle grips for Meta Quest 2 controllers

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

KIWI Design makes some of the very best Quest 2 accessories you'll find anywhere. In fact, these three items on sale are our favorite in each of their respective categories. The KIWI Design head strap is a substantial improvement on the usual Elite Strap formula, featuring solid construction, enough room for big headphones, and a strap that has more than one hinge point so it fits your head better.

Couple that with a fitness facial interface and you'll be gaming in VR without the annoyance of fogged lenses. KIWI's smart design includes four vents — two on top and two on bottom — to ensure that cool air can come in through the bottom vents and heat can vent out of the top. The soft pleather face pads also help wick away sweat and are easy to clean and quickly replace with extras thanks to a velcro attachment interface.

Lastly, the upgraded controller grips from KIWI are much more comfortable than the old grips from the company. These new grips feature longer handles, a softer padded wrist strap, and, of course, KIWI's famous battery compartment that makes swapping out AA's easy as pie.