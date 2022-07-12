The best Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers

Are you ready to finally jump into VR this Prime Day? Maybe you already own an Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) and are just looking for a new head strap or deals on the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab)?

We're rounding up all the best deals, including the Quest 2 itself, accessories to make your VR gaming experience better, and even some of our favorite games that are on sale today.

The Meta Quest 2, as it's known these days, isn't just the most affordable way to get into VR. It's also the best. That's because the Quest 2 is a console, just like a Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox, meaning you don't have to worry about annoying PC configuration or janky smartphone mounts. And soon, you won't even need (opens in new tab) a Facebook account to play!

This is the real deal, and these are the real deals to get on a Quest 2 this Prime Day!

Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India