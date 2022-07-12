Grab the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset for nearly half off this Prime Day

In the market for a new gaming headset but don't know where to start? That's what Prime Day is for, delivering deals on thousands of games and gaming accessories. As far as headsets go, you can't go wrong with this deal on the HyperX Cloud 2. The wired model is just $60 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which means it's 40% off the list price.

While the wireless variant is also on sale, it'll set you back $110 (opens in new tab). For what it's worth, the wired model still features 7.1 surround sound on PC and you don't have to worry about its battery life. If you're picking it up for consoles like the PS4 or PS5, you'll enjoy primarily stereo audio with passive noise cancelation.

Elevate your audio this Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Hyper X Cloud 2: $100 $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) HyperX is a dependable name in the audio peripheral business, and its Cloud 2 wired headset model provides high-quality sound on PC and consoles alike. With 7.1 surround sound compatibility, a detachable microphone, and passive noise cancelation, getting this headset for just $60 is a steal.

We found the wireless HyperX Cloud 2 model to be excellent in our testing. Though it improves slightly on the wired model with built-in mic monitoring and better audio controls, the physical design remains almost identical. With 53mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound compatibility, you're getting a great audio experience at a fraction of the cost. It may be an older headset, but it can still stand toe to toe with the best PS5 headsets around.

As always, if wired headsets don't tickle your fancy, there are wireless options available, including the wireless edition of this very headset. You'll just want to keep in mind battery life, wireless distance, and system compatibility, because not all Bluetooth headsets are supported on PlayStation consoles.

If you're looking for more gaming accessories this week, there are plenty of Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deals and other great Prime Day deals to check out.