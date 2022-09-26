The Last of Us HBO TV show trailer gives a new look at Joel and Ellie struggling to survive

What you need to know

The Last of Us is a game developed by Naughty Dog that was first released for the PS3 in 2013, then remastered for the PS4 in 2014.

The Last of Us HBO TV show has been in development for some time, being helmed by Chernobyl series creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann.

For The Last of Us Day 2022, HBO and Naughty Dog shared a trailer for The Last of Us HBO TV show, which is slated to launch at some point in 2023.

The Last of Us Day 2022 is here, and with it, we've got a new look at The Last of Us HBO TV show that's coming next year.

While there have been assorted screenshots, leaked filming locations, and even a small teaser clip, we haven't had a dedicated trailer for The Last of Us HBO TV show until now. You can check out the full first trailer for The Last of Us HBO TV show below:

As part of PlayStation Productions, this show has been created with the original studio working alongside HBO in order to ensure the script, characters, and more are all presented as a faithful adaption of the original game.

Before the show arrives, players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's journey — for a replay, or for the very first time — can check out The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the game built for PS5 and headed to PC at a later date.

In our review of The Last of Us Part 1, we noted that "The Last of Us is still one of the greatest games ever made, and it's certainly one of the best PS5 games anyone can play right now. You just need to ask yourself if you'd be better served with this version versus the remaster, depending on how much money you want to spend."