Sony Interactive Entertainment is responsible for the PlayStation division of Sony, manufacturing consoles like the PS5 while PlayStation Studios is hard at work on a slate of upcoming first-party games. Meanwhile. PlayStation Productions is helping turn some of those same games into movies and TV shows, spreading PlayStation characters and worlds across different forms of entertainment. Here's every project that PlayStation Productions is confirmed to be working on so far.

What is PlayStation Productions?

PlayStation Productions is a part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, specifically designed to adapt games from PlayStation Studios. Founded in 2019, PlayStation Productions aims to help produce movies and TV shows from Sony-owned PlayStation IP, meaning some of the best PS5 games have a chance of turning into a show or blockbuster film. While Sony has previously produced media based on its games, PlayStation Productions was specifically founded to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment, allowing creative input from the studios and developers behind the games to aid in adapting the source material to new mediums. This means that in theory, any first-party games on the PS5 could later be adapted into a movie or TV show. Right now, PlayStation Productions has four confirmed projects with known titles, with more projects at various stages of development. In a corporate strategy meeting in May 2021, Sony confirmed that there are 10 projects currently ongoing that involve PlayStation IP being turned into movies and TV shows. Uncharted

The long-in-development Uncharted movie is the first project out of PlayStation Productions. The film stars Tom Holland as hero Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas is playing the film's villain. The movie is meant to be a prequel, telling the origin story of how Drake and Sully met on their first adventure hunting a vast treasure. After numerous delays, the Uncharted movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. The Uncharted games are third-person action-adventure stories, evoking pulp adventure like Indiana Jones as Nathan Drake and his allies try to stop scheming villains while uncovering vast forgotten treasures. Uncharted has a long history at Sony, with several games developed by Naughty Dog, as well as a spinoff developed by Bend Studio, totalling over 41 million copies sold across every game and platform. The latest game in the franchise was 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which starred Chloe Frazer as the main protagonist. A remastered compilation of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 on Jan 28, 2022 and is coming to PC at a later date. Ghost of Tsushima

Sony is confirmed to be working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie, though few other details are currently known. Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person open-world adventure title developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio that handled the inFamous games. Ghost of Tsushima follows samurai Jin Sakai as he works to repel the Mongol invaders from the shores of his island home. Along the way, Jin starts using less and less-savory tactics, drawing ire not just from the Mongols but from his fellow samurai. Ghost of Tsushima first launched for the PS4 in July 2020, with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut launching in 2021. Ghost of Tsushima is the fastest-selling first-party new IP on the PS4, with over 6.5 million copies sold so far. The Last of Us

The Last of Us TV show is one one of the big premiere projects at PlayStation Productions. The show is being written and developed by Craig Mazin, director of Chernobyl and Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and creative director on both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2. The show reportedly has a "jaw-drop" moment not in the games. Gustavo Santaolalla, composer for the games, is returning to compose the score for the show. Pedro Pascal is playing Joel Baker, while Bella Ramsey is playing Ellie. Gabriel Luna plays Tommy, Anna Torv portrays Tess, and Merle Dandridge returns from the games to play Marlene. Jeffrey Pierce (who played Tommy in the games) is playing a new character. The show is set to air on HBO at some point in late 2022 or early 2023. Nick Offerman is playing Bill, the paranoid survivalist. Storm Reid is portraying Riley Abel, a friend of Ellie who appeared in The Last of Us: Left Behind. The Last of Us is one of Sony's most premiere franchises. The stories follow a world thrown into chaos as a fungus infection turns human beings into nightmarish monsters. Joel Baker, a smuggler who lost some of his family on Outbreak Day, is tasked with smuggling a teenage girl named Ellie to the Fireflies, a group of resistance fighters. Developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us launched in 2013 for the PS3, with a remaster following for the PS4 a year later. The Last of Part 2 shipped in 2020 for the PS4. Twisted Metal

Sony is working on a TV show that will reportedly coincide with a new Twisted Metal game, as confirmed at CES 2022. Anthony Mackie is reportedly playing John Doe, one of the main characters in the series. Twisted Metal is an older Sony franchise that's passed around many different teams, with various games developed by SingleTrac, 989 Studios Incognito Entertainment and Eat Sleep Play. The plots vary from game to game, but the gameplay is always focused around vehicular combat, with cars decked out in weapons like machine guns, tire spikes or oil slicks in order to bring down the competition. Future developments We'll be sure to keep you updated on any future projects from PlayStation Productions that are rumored through reliable reports or officially announced.