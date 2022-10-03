Horizon Zero Dawn reportedly getting PS5 remaster, co-op game also in development

What you need to know

According to a new report, a remaster or remake of 2017 action-RPG Horizon Zero Dawn is currently in development.

This new version of the game would feature new graphics options, improved animations, and more.

The report also indicates that Guerrilla Games is currently working on a co-op title set in the universe of the prior Horizon games.

While developer Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn first launched in 2017, a remaster or remake of the game is currently being worked on.

That's according to a report from MP1ST (opens in new tab) which was corroborated by VGC (opens in new tab). The report indicates that Sony and Guerrilla Games are working on an improved version of Horizon Zero Dawn to be released on PS5. This remaster or remake would feature new graphics options, improved lighting and animations, new accessibility options, DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, and more.

Sony has released numerous remasters of more recent PlayStation titles over the last couple of years, including Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and more recently, The Last of Us Part 1.

This report also indicates that Guerrilla Games is working on a PS5 and PC co-op title set in the same universe as the other Horizon games. Sony has previously indicated that it is working on more live service titles across PlayStation Studios, with Naughty Dog working on an expanded game based on Factions from the original game.

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden West was released in February 2022. In our review, we noted that "Guerrilla Games takes huge narrative risks that pay off big time, setting up Aloy's greatest threat yet and further developing her relationships. The gameplay is likewise just as excellent, with incredibly responsive and fun combat alongside a vast open world to explore."