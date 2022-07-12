Live

The best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: Live roundup of the best PlayStation offers

Save on the best PlayStation games, accessories, and more.

By published

PS5
(Image: © Android Central)

Interested in the latest and greatest Prime Day deals on all of your favorite gaming accessories, games, and consoles? You've come to the right place. Amazon Prime Day is running from July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and ends 48 hours later, meaning that you have two full days to take advantage of some best deals around. Whether you're looking for discounts on otherwise expensive headsets or just trying to snag a game for dirt cheap, you'll be saving a ton of money. 

Now's the time to buy or you'll likely end up needing to wait until the holiday season for another big sale, and some items may be out of stock by that time. 

You can check out some highlighted sales section below, and even further down we'll be running a live deals blog to feature the best PS5 and PS4 deals that you don't want to miss out on. 

Prime Day deals: quick links to the hottest gaming picks

Rival Prime Day deals

Refresh

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries makes some of the best PS5 headsets in the business, and its Arctis Pro model is no exception. Whether you want to spend a little extra for the GameDAC or not, you're getting an outstanding headset that delivers high-quality audio with sublime comfort. While the standard Arctis Pro works best with PC, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC bundle works perfectly with PlayStation. 

Firecuda 530 Ssd Uncharted 4 Side

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

With the PS5's internal SSD being so small relative to the size of games today, you'll want to grab another internal SSD for it. Thankfully some of the best PS5 SSDs are on sale today at steep discounts, especially the Samsung 980 Pro, dropping $150 off of its usual retail price. All of these SSDs have built-in heatsinks so you won't need to worry about boing out and buying another. Now really is the best time to buy because you won't find these for less any time soon. 

Astro A40 Mixamp Hero

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Astro's wonderful A40 headset is discounted by 30% for Prime Day, giving players access to high-quality soundscapes through Astro Audio V2 technology. With cross-platform compatibility and customizable parts like its microphone and speaker tags, it's an excellent purchase for anyone in the market for a new headset. 

Dualsense Ps5 Horizon Zero Dawn Comic

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

DualSense controllers rarely drop in price like this, especially its colorful variants. This revolutionary controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to truly immerse players in games like never before, and now you have several options to choose from rather than its standard white model. 