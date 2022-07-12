Live
The best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: Live roundup of the best PlayStation offers
Save on the best PlayStation games, accessories, and more.
By Jennifer Locke published
Interested in the latest and greatest Prime Day deals on all of your favorite gaming accessories, games, and consoles? You've come to the right place. Amazon Prime Day is running from July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and ends 48 hours later, meaning that you have two full days to take advantage of some best deals around. Whether you're looking for discounts on otherwise expensive headsets or just trying to snag a game for dirt cheap, you'll be saving a ton of money.
Now's the time to buy or you'll likely end up needing to wait until the holiday season for another big sale, and some items may be out of stock by that time.
You can check out some highlighted sales section below, and even further down we'll be running a live deals blog to feature the best PS5 and PS4 deals that you don't want to miss out on.
Prime Day deals: quick links to the hottest gaming picks
- How to get $40 in Amazon credit
- Amazon Prime free trial: member's only deals
- Amazon Prime homepage: search through thousands of deals
- Prime Day Lightning deals: quick deals you won't want to miss
- Get $10 Amazon credit via these steps
- Prime member's only coupons
- PlayStation Store gift cards: purchase for as little as $30
- PlayStation 5 console: bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for $550
- PS5 SSDs: save big on WD, Samsung, and Seagate SSDs
- External drives: grab a 5TB HDD for just $100
- Logitech, HyperX, SteelSeries: discounted headsets for dirt cheap
- Amazon Luna: save nearly 50% on Luna bundles
- TVs: get a Fire TV for as low as $89
- QLED TVs: starting at just $399 for some amazing gaming TVs
- 4K OLED TVs: upgrade to a spectacular OLED TV for $676
- Gaming: big discounts for console and PC gamers alike
Rival Prime Day deals
- Best Buy: Black Friday in July event is live with insane discounts on gaming peripherals
- Samsung: discounted 4K TVs perfect for gaming
- HP: another Black Friday in July event
- Newegg: sales on gaming accessories, PCs, monitors, and more
- Lenovo: get a new laptop for as low as $299 today
- Secretlab: the best gaming chairs available for up to $130 off
- Walmart: Rollback sale across multiple categories, including gaming
- Target: no membership is needed to access Target's Deals Days event
SteelSeries makes some of the best PS5 headsets in the business, and its Arctis Pro model is no exception. Whether you want to spend a little extra for the GameDAC or not, you're getting an outstanding headset that delivers high-quality audio with sublime comfort. While the standard Arctis Pro works best with PC, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC bundle works perfectly with PlayStation.
- Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB |
$180$159 at Amazon
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB |
$400$250 at Amazon
- WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 |
$160$114 at Amazon
With the PS5's internal SSD being so small relative to the size of games today, you'll want to grab another internal SSD for it. Thankfully some of the best PS5 SSDs are on sale today at steep discounts, especially the Samsung 980 Pro, dropping $150 off of its usual retail price. All of these SSDs have built-in heatsinks so you won't need to worry about boing out and buying another. Now really is the best time to buy because you won't find these for less any time soon.
Astro's wonderful A40 headset is discounted by 30% for Prime Day, giving players access to high-quality soundscapes through Astro Audio V2 technology. With cross-platform compatibility and customizable parts like its microphone and speaker tags, it's an excellent purchase for anyone in the market for a new headset.
- DualSense controller (Cosmic Red) |
$75$59 at Amazon
- DualSense controller (Galactic Purple) |
$75$59 at Amazon
- DualSense controller (Midnight Black) |
$70$59 at Amazon
- DualSense controller (Nova Pink) |
$75$59 at Amazon
- DualSense controller (Starlight Blue) |
$75$59 at Amazon
- DualSense controller (White) |
$70$59 at Amazon
DualSense controllers rarely drop in price like this, especially its colorful variants. This revolutionary controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to truly immerse players in games like never before, and now you have several options to choose from rather than its standard white model.
