Carphone Warehouse has kicked off its Black Friday sales, with some impressive deals on a wide range of flagship Android phones. Among the highlights are Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, Huawei's P30 Pro and Google's Pixel 3a. On contract, the best deals this Black Friday include:
- Galaxy S10 from £35 per month on O2
- Galaxy S10 Plus from £55pm, £9.99 upfront on O2
- Huawei P30 Pro for £37pm, £0 upfront on Vodafone
- Huawei P30 Lite for £16 per month, £0 upfront on iD
If you're looking for a phone without a monthly contract, SIM-free deal highlights from Carphone include the following:
- Google Pixel 3a for £329 (matching Google Store sale price)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 for £329.99
- Google Pixel 4 for £599 plus Free Google Next Hub
- Samsung Galaxy S10 for £549.99
- Moto G7 Plus for £199.99
If you're just after a mobile plan, Carphone Warehouse also has some competitive deals on O2, Vodafone, EE and iD, offering unlimited data for as little as £20 per month.
